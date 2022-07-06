AT&T offering $10,000 sign-on bonus for installation technicians

AT&T says it's offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for some jobs

AT&T says it's offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for some jobs as it attempts to fill nearly 100 positions in the Milwaukee area.

The bonus is available for installation technicians and is paid out in increments over the first year of employment, according to the company.

The first payment is $3,000 upon successful completion of six weeks of training and 30 days on the job. An additional $2,000 is paid upon six months of service; and $5,000 more upon one year of service with no written disciplinary actions or code-of-business-conduct violations.

AT&T says it needs technicians to install high-speed internet services. Job candidates with three or more years of related work experience and a post-high-school education may qualify for starting pay of around $22 per hour.

Some of the job requirements for installation technicians include having a high school diploma or GED certificate, the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends, the ability to move up to 80 pounds, weigh less than 285 pounds and at times work in small, confined spaces or up to 28 feet in the air.

Southeast Wisconsin could be facing a shortage of technical workers in the coming years. According to a 2020 impact report by the Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition, the area could have an estimated 31,000 tech jobs unfulfilled by 2024.

Companies are getting creative in their hiring, and are paying higher salaries, to lure talent. Some are also bringing existing employees, from other career fields, into technology roles.

