AT&T outage for more than 70,000. It's affecting other carriers too

An outage with AT&T overnight has had an impact beyond its customers.

Downdetector.com an online outage tracking website, reported several major cell phone carriers are experiencing issues with service due to a widespread outage with AT&T.

If you have Verizon, T-Mobile, and Cricket Wireless service problems, all issues are related to AT&T.

AT&T has reported over 70,000 outages in the last 24 hours according to downdetector.com. Most problems reported:

Mobile phone: 51%

No signal: 41%

Mobile: 8%

And most users are only able to use SOS only.

What does SOS mean on iPhone?

According to supportapple.com, "No Service" or "Searching" in the status bar on your iPhone or iPad, your device isn't connected to a cellular network.

SOS mode allows you to make emergency services calls during an outage and add emergency contacts in your settings.

When will the AT&T outage be fixed?

There have been no reports as to when the service will return.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Why is phone in SOS mode? AT&T and Verizon outage overnight