AT&T outage in Oklahoma? Where to see network maps at Verizon, T-Mobile, DownDetector

Cellular carriers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile have helped make cellphones as essential as breathing in day-to-day life.

When an outage strikes, our lives are instantly impacted and to extreme levels for some who have become dependent on such devices.

Here's how you can find out if your carrier is experiencing an outage:

AT&T outage map

AT&T allows customers to check on outages with your mobile phone or internet here. Users can also sign up to receive text alerts concerning outages

While there is no estimated time for repairs, the map will confirm any problems you may be having due to an outage in the area.

Verizon outage map

In order to check to Verizon outages, customers must be logged into the website. Users will be able to check on repair status and find troubleshooting information. The site also offers an outage map.

They also have a handy frequently asked questions section that might be helpful during an outage.

T-Mobile outage map

While T-Mobile offers a coverage map, they do not show outages on the map. Customers are expected to visit a troubleshooting page for no service and signal issues.

Down Detector outage map

If you're struggling to find outages for cellular carrier, downdectector.com provides service outage information for multiple carriers.

