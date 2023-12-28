‘You can’t park there’: Thieves lead Monroe Police on chase before crashing car into fence: PD

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Charlotte men are accused of throwing stolen items out of a car while leading police on a chase, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Officers say several vehicles parked at businesses on W. Roosevelt Boulevard had windows smashed and items stolen, including cash, gift cards and firearms.

A Violent Crimes Taskforce Detective just happened to pass through the Food Lion parking lot nearby and spotted a car matching the suspects’ description, officials say. The detective tried to stop the car which sped away leading to a chase down Secrest Short Cut Road.

According to authorities, the car lost control and crashed into a wooden fence. Both suspects jumped out of the car and ran. However, they were quickly caught.

Officials say they were able to recover several items thrown from the car during the chase. More stolen possessions, including a firearm, and narcotics were seized from the car. Looking at the stolen items, the two men were linked to similar thefts across the Charlotte region and in York County.

Police identified the two arrested as Dareicho Cunningham, 40, and Nathanial Gary, 40, both of Charlotte. Their car was seized as part of the “Run and You’re Done” law. Cunningham and Gary are facing numerous charges.

