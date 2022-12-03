AT&T to Pay $6 Million to SEC Over Private Calls to Analysts

Peter Blumberg
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to pay a $6.25 million penalty to settle an unusual lawsuit by federal regulators claiming its executives selectively disclosed nonpublic information about the company’s finances to Wall Street analysts.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The telecommunications giant won’t admit or deny the US Securities and Exchange Commission allegations under a settlement proposal filed Friday by government lawyers with a federal judge in Manhattan. Three AT&T executives who were also named in the agency’s March 2021 suit each agreed to pay a $25,000 penalty, also without admitting wrongdoing.

The SEC alleged that the three executives made private calls to analysts at about 20 firms, disclosing information that included its internal sales data and the impact on revenue. The analysts then reduced their revenue forecasts, the agency said. It said the point of the calls was to avoid a revenue miss for the company.

“We are committed to following all applicable laws and pleased to have resolution with the SEC,” Jim Greer, a company spokesman, said in an email.

Read More: AT&T Is Sued by SEC Over Information Disclosed to Analysts

The agency said the calls violated Regulation FD -- or fair disclosure -- which requires that material information be broadly disclosed by companies to the investing public.

“AT&T’s alleged selective disclosure of material information in private phone calls with analysts is precisely the type of conduct Regulation FD was designed to prevent,” Richard R. Best, who was the director of the SEC’s New York Regional Office, said when the suit was filed.

(Updates with company comment.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina’s $44 Billion IMF Deal Gets Latest Staff Approval Seal

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina reached an agreement with staff from the International Monetary Fund on the third review of its $44 billion program even as the Washington lender warned against temporary currency policies.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsGoldman Jolts Traders With Bonus Warning After Bumper HaulMusk Suspends Ye From Twitter After Offensive Image PostBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerWhy Blackston

  • Bitindi Chain, a Layer 1 EVM Compatible Blockchain Announces Mainnet Live Event on Dec 3rd, 2022

    The event marks the launch of Mainnet 1.0, which will enable developers to create apps on its platform with ease. Fresno, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2022) - Bitindi, a layer-1 Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible blockchain has announced its Mainnet Live event on 3rd December, 2022 as it has launched the Version 1.0 Mainnet, as a new Lear 1 blockchain Bitindi Chain which will play critical roles in helping developers to develop apps on Bitindi ...

  • Wells Fargo Cuts Hundreds More Mortgage Employees on Industry Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. cut hundreds more mortgage employees Thursday, the latest in a series of reductions across the industry after higher interest rates brought the pandemic-era home-lending boom to halt.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most E

  • Inside China's fight over the future of zero-COVID

    "Omicron is not a threat, it is just like a normal cold," said the IT worker in his mid-20s in Shanghai, describing China's ongoing lockdown measures as "ridiculous". His frustration about civil rights and economic damage won't sway Cai Shiyu, a 70-year-old resident of the megacity who has heart disease and high blood pressure. Opinions about President Xi Jinping's signature "zero-COVID" policy vary wildly across China, a country often viewed from overseas as a surveillance state that enforces iron discipline.

  • Record-breaking African teams bounce back from 2018 disappointment

    Four years ago Africa was left without a representative in the World Cup last 16 for the first time since the round was introduced in 1986, but the response has been emphatic in Qatar.

  • Szczesny stands tall for Poland at World Cup

    It hasn't always been this way for Wojciech Szczesny at major tournaments, but Poland largely have their goalkeeper to thank after reaching the World Cup last 16 for the first time since 1986.

  • Player grades: Joel Embiid, Sixers come up short to Grizzlies on the road

    Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers come up short in a road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

  • 'Furthering false narratives': Lake, Finchem lawsuit draws sanction order from judge

    A federal judge ordered sanctions against the attorneys of Kari Lake and Mark Finchem in their lawsuit against voting machines.

  • Kari Lake criticizes judge who sanctioned her legal team in lawsuit against Maricopa County

    Kari Lake says the lawsuit she and Mark Finchem filed before the Arizona Primary was not in bad faith. Lake says her lawyers should not be sanctioned.

  • Intel Ireland Hands Out Three Months' Unpaid Leave To 40% Employees As Part Of Cost Cut Drive

    Intel Corp's (NASDAQ: INTC) Irish operation doled out three months' unpaid leave to up to 2,000 staff as part of cost-cutting measures. Intel offered the workers at its manufacturing division unpaid leave as part of a "voluntary time off" program, the Business Post reports. "Voluntary time off programs allow us an opportunity to reduce short-term costs and offer employees attractive time off options," Intel told Reuters, adding that manufacturing talent represents a critical element of its busin

  • Why Sam's Club Could Soon Be More Customer-Friendly Than Costco

    Sam's Club and Costco are both warehouse clubs that offer a wide variety of products for sale at discount prices. While there are many similarities between the two members-only stores, Sam's Club is making certain investments that Costco isn't. Like many other companies, including Starbucks and Amazon, Sam's Club has made the decision to invest in automation while Costco hasn't been as focused on harnessing new technologies.

  • New McDonald’s by Fort Worth is unlike any you’ve seen: It serves burgers by conveyor

    This new McDonald’s in Tarrant County is a test concept that focuses on to-go orders, which includes a conveyor belt to deliver your Quarter Pounders.

  • California, others ask court to temporarily stop $4 billion Albertsons dividend payment

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C. asked a federal court on Thursday for a preliminary injunction that would prevent Albertsons Companies Inc, which is being purchased by rival Kroger Co, from paying a $4 billion dividend to shareholders. The state officials said in a court filing that Kroger, which does not yet own its rival, agreed with Albertsons that Albertsons would pay the dividend at the beginning of the merger review. "Payment of the special dividend, in conjunction with the restrictions defendants' merger agreement imposes on Albertsons' ability to borrow money, likely will hamper Albertsons' ability to compete with Kroger and other grocers, leaving shoppers facing higher prices, worse service, less innovation, closure of their local Safeway or other Albertsons supermarket, or all of the above," they said in the filing.

  • In Peru's hills, an artisanal miner boom frustrates Big Copper's plans

    In the hills of Tapairihua in Peru's Andes, Samuel Retamozo and other artisanal miners have found a rich seam of copper on their indigenous community's land. There's just one problem - the seam is within the site of Southern Copper Corp's planned $2.6 billion Los Chancas mine. One of the world's biggest copper miners, it also has a permit to dig in the same area.

  • The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

    Experts fear the consolidation of Kroger and Albertsons could give shoppers even less control over the cost of their groceries.

  • BlackRock CEO Says ‘Next Generation for Markets’ Is Tokenization

    BlackRock joins a growing number of firms backing the tokenization of securities, despite the CEO’s wider crypto cynicism.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research shielded FTX from a loss of up to $1 billion after a customer trade blew up a year before the exchange collapsed, report says

    Alameda aided FTX after a client's leveraged bet on a token ripped through buffers aimed at shielding the crypto exchange, FT reported.

  • People Are Sharing Their Most Awkward Job Interview Stories

    "I face-planted into the muddy ground in front of maybe 700 16- to 18-year-olds ending their school day."View Entire Post ›

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • McDonald’s New Drive-Thru Concept Could Seriously Cut Wait Times

    You could soon pick up your Big Mac with ease.