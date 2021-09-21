AT&T plans multi-year effort to burnish its brand image

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for AT&T is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sheila Dang
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sheila Dang

(Reuters) -AT&T Inc will pursue a "multi-year effort" to improve its reputation with customers, its Chief Executive John Stankey said on Tuesday.

Speaking at Goldman Sachs' Communacopia conference, Stankey said he was not satisfied with the U.S. wireless company's current brand image and added the company is not currently perceived by customers as "being the best in all cases."

The Dallas-based company is working to spin off its media unit WarnerMedia to combine the assets with Discovery Inc, ending AT&T's ambitious journey to become an entertainment powerhouse and allowing it to refocus on its original communications business.

Stankey said the brand turnaround plan is not an advertising campaign, but rather ensuring that its products, such as fiber home internet, are the best in the market.

AT&T has so far implemented $2 billion in "cost efficiencies" out of its goal of $6 billion, which the company is investing back into its business, Stankey said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; additional reporting by Helen Coster in New York;Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy reports 67 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 3,377 new cases

    Italy reported 67 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 44 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,377 from 2,407. Italy has registered 130,421 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 516 from a previous 523.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK Leaves You Wanting More

    The Many Saints of Newark shows us the past of The Sopranos in style, but its relatively brief runtime hurts the story rather than helps. The post THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK Leaves You Wanting More appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 3 Healthcare Mutual Funds That You Should Certainly Buy

    Below we share with you three top-ranked healthcare mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Every iPhone user should learn these 8 time-saving tricks

    Apple’s smartphone OS is now in its 15th iteration, so it shouldn’t come as any surprise that iOS is teeming with clever and intuitive features. Still, for some bizarre reason, Apple doesn’t always make these features well-known. Instead, the company is content to rely on Apple enthusiasts to bring some lesser-known iPhone tips to the … The post Every iPhone user should learn these 8 time-saving tricks appeared first on BGR.

  • What Happens to Social Security When You Die?

    The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, social security checks will still be issued to someone...

  • Mother and daughter arrested for murder after illegal butt lift goes wrong

    ‘The internet is filled with these horror stories where they’re cutting the medical grade silicone with the stuff that you would caulk your windows with,’ detective says

  • Lowest price ever! This Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet bundle is just $57 right now — it's nearly 80 percent off today!

    You'll get fun goodies, like free subscriptions, a flip-cover smart case and a stand.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Domestic e-commerce is fairly straightforward, but cross-border sales are a different story. The company offers an end-to-end solution for cross-border commerce. International shoppers typically represent 30% of web traffic to global e-commerce sites, but international sales usually comprise just 5% to 10% of total revenue.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Exclusive-Didi co-founder Liu told associates she plans to leave - sources

    HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Didi Global Inc co-founder and President Jean Liu has told some close associates that she intends to step down, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the Chinese ride-hailing giant faces intense regulatory scrutiny following its New York listing earlier this year. Liu, 43, has in recent weeks told some associates that she expected the government to eventually take control of Didi and appoint new management, said the two sources. Liu, a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker, told a couple of executives close to her in recent weeks - including those who had followed her to join Didi from the Wall Street bank - that she planned to leave and encouraged them to start looking for new opportunities as well, said one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • Is the Stock Market Selloff Over? Watch This Number.

    The S&P 500 had its worst day in months Monday, tumbling 1.7% on fears that property giant China Evergrande Group ‘s (ticker: 3333.Hong Kong) troubles may spill over into other markets. Friday, the S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, a technical indicator that shows investors are losing confidence in the market outlook. The S&P 500 is 3.9% below its all-time high as of Monday’s close, at its lowest level since mid-June.

  • 85% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 3 Sectors

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Chinese Property Developer Sinic Halts Trading After Sinking 87%

    (Bloomberg) -- Sinic Holdings Group Co. has halted trading after an 87% slump in its shares Monday afternoon. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsThe Shanghai-based developer didn’t give any reason for the trading

  • A chef who offers health benefits, paid vacation, and a 401(k) plan raised base pay to $18 to $24 per hour and says he's not struggling to hire workers

    "The pandemic gave me an opportunity to start with a blank slate and say, let's rebuild the model and the way we've always done things," he said.

  • As stocks fall, options traders show no rush to guard against deeper pullback

    U.S. stocks are experiencing the biggest wave of volatility in months but options traders are showing little appetite for more protection, a sign that at least some of them believe the current selloff will be short-lived. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” stood at 27.5 on Monday, its highest level in more than four months, as concerns about heavily indebted Chinese property company Evergrande added to jitters over global growth. Options market analysts said there were few indications that investors were putting on trades to shield their portfolios from further market drops, at least for now, however.