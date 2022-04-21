AT&T posts 2.5% rise in quarterly core wireless revenue

FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo is seen at an AT&T store in New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) -AT&T Inc on Thursday posted a 2.5% rise in core wireless revenue for the first quarter, as the telecom giant benefited from the expansion of its fiber internet and 5G services.

The Dallas, Texas-based firm - whose WarnerMedia unit completed its merger with Discovery Inc earlier this month to form the new media firm Warner Bros. Discovery - added 691,000 monthly phone subscribers during the quarter.

AT&T is refocusing on its original business of providing internet and phone services after unwinding a years-long effort to become a media and entertainment company.

Shares of AT&T rose 1.5% to $19.73 in premarket trading.

The company's revenue for the core wireless business rose to $29.7 billion in the first quarter from $29 billion a year earlier.

Total revenue, however, was down more than 13%, reflecting the impact of its divested satellite TV business and weakness in its business wireline unit.

Total global subscribers for premium TV channel HBO and streaming service HBO Max, which are part of WarnerMedia, rose by 3 million from the previous quarter.

Net income attributable to common stock fell to $4.8 billion, or 65 cents per share, from $7.5 billion, or $1.02 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sonia Cheema and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T’s Last Quarter With WarnerMedia Was Messy. But the Telecom Business Stands Out.

    AT&T's first-quarter results were messy, reflecting segments AT has divested, but there is a lot to like from the company's wireless and fiber-optic broadband businesses.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Putin signs decree to remove Russian stocks from overseas exchanges in huge blow to the nation's billionaires

    Russian stocks can no longer be listed on foreign exchanges after Putin's new law, and Russian billionaires are set to take a major hit.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Bill Ackman bet $1.1 billion on Netflix months ago and now he’s taking a beating. But the famed investor has doubled down before—and come out ahead

    Streaming service’s stock plunge costs hedge fund manager millions. But it’s not Ackman’s first rodeo.

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • 10 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best utilities stocks to buy for dividends. If you want to read about some more utility stocks to buy for dividends, go directly to 5 Best Utilities Stocks to Buy for Dividends. The utilities sector is dealing with tough challenges in 2022 as it seeks to boost clean […]

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Could Rally to $15 (Or More), Says Roth Capital

    There are few stock segments more polarizing than the ‘pennies.’ These are low-cost equities, typically priced below $5 per share, and they elicit two distinct responses from investors. Some buyers can’t get away from the pennies fast enough; while for others, these shares have a magnetic attraction. And no matter what any particular investor thinks of the pennies, it’s impossible to deny that these stocks present a fascinating picture of advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side of that le

  • Delta Tested Elon Musk’s Wi-Fi Service. That’s Not Why SpaceX Is Worth $100 Billion.

    Delta Air Lines' test showed that SpaceX Starlink internet service for in-flight Wi-Fi could be the most valuable piece of Elon Musk's space company.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Pharmaceutical Stocks

    In this article, we present the 10 pharmaceutical stocks that are being downgraded by analysts. You can skip our analysis of the pharmaceutical industry and go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Pharmaceutical Stocks. The pharmaceutical industry always remains in focus as investors scramble to find innovative companies working on treatments of diseases. The […]

  • A $30 million fund backed by dozens of VIPs aims to bolster founders of Asian descent

    Four years ago, a nonprofit collective called Gold House was formed to advance the interests -- and safety -- of people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent in the U.S. Given the country's long history of anti-Asian racism, it was overdue, argues Bing Chen, a former Google product manager turned YouTube exec turned founder and investor who co-founded the organization. First, it aimed to tackle misconceptions in the media, where Asian women have long been "overly sexualized and Asian men are overly emasculated, which can result in really deleterious treatment," including, in some cases, anti-Asian hate crimes, which spiked during the pandemic. Toward that end, says Chen, Gold House now "culturally consults on the accuracy of scenes, products, and characters [associated with] basically every major Asian film and creative project."

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns Tesla will face tougher competition — and points to Netflix's rivals slashing its growth last quarter

    Burry rang the alarm on Tesla after Netflix partly blamed newer rivals for its slower revenue growth and decline in subscribers last quarter.

  • CalPERS to vote to replace Buffett as Berkshire chairman

    The fund, whose full name is the California Public Employees' Retirement System, disclosed its vote in a regulatory filing ahead of Berkshire's scheduled April 30 annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska. CalPERS said it invests more than $450 billion, including more than $2.3 billion in Berkshire shares. Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV) closed at $156.35, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down More Than 75% to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor over the past year amid a confluence of risk factors and shifting preferences in the market. With Appian's (NASDAQ: APPN) software, even employees with little or no coding experience can build, deploy, and modify applications. Appian's low-code software allows businesses to easily launch and update internal applications for streamlining functions and improving workflows, and its stock looks like a great buy on the heels of precipitous sell-offs.

  • Tesla reports Q1 profits of $3.3 bn, topping expectations

    Tesla reported another banner quarter of profit growth Wednesday as the rapid expansion of electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing capacity boosted sales despite ongoing supply chain problems.

  • Hedge Fund Bets Against a SPAC Tied to Trump After Truth Social ‘Disaster’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund Kerrisdale Capital Management is betting against the shell company tied to Donald Trump, wagering that it will fail to get regulatory approval to merge with his media company and take it public. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBi

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could 3x or More in 2022

    It was a little over 13 years ago that the S&P 500 hit a market low on March 6, 2009, after which it reversed course and went on a tear. The bull run saw it rise 420%, for a compounded growth rate of 13.8% a year, turning $1,000 into a total return of over $4,360 today. Wall Street thinks the three stocks below have some of the best chances for touching all the bases.

  • Want 10X Returns? 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    Peter Lynch managed Fidelity's Magellan Fund for 13 years. Under his stewardship, the fund generated an annualized return of 29%, earning Lynch a reputation as one of Wall Street's top stock pickers. For instance, I think Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) and Docebo (NASDAQ: DCBO) could both produce 10x returns in the next decade.