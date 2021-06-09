T.I. responds to sexual assault allegations in new music video 'What It's Come To'

Rapper T.I. has responded to the sexual assault allegations against him and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris in a new music video.

The hip-hop star, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris, Jr., released "What It's Come To" on his official YouTube account on Tuesday. The nearly five-minute long video begins with headlines of the recent news coverage about the allegations the couple sexually abused and assaulted over 30 woman, claims they have denied through lawyers in recent months.

T.I. and Tiny star in the video and can be seen leaning on one another for support while a woman, described as "the parasite," is seen working on an evidence board. The video depicts the allegations against the couple as a conspiracy effort, beginning with the main accuser corresponding with other women via text message in which she asks, "Who want get a bag & remain anonymous?"

"Ok ya'll got stories about Tip and Tiny?" another text message reads from the accuser to multiple women.

T.I., who also goes by the nickname Tip, addresses the allegations in the song's lyrics.

"And they say hell have no fury like a woman’s scorn / F--k that, I’m crankin’ up the jury, who you lyin’ on shawty? / Extortion, is that what you got your mind on, shawty?" he raps in one verse.

The song also features a text quote made by marriage and family therapist Syreeta Butler, who said: "A toxic person will create drama and then portray themself as a victim."

The rapper and his wife have found themselves the reported targets of a Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigation stemming from claims the couple sexually assaulted and drugged a woman in 2005, Fox News previously confirmed.

A report in May said a woman, identified only as Jane Doe, met virtually with LAPD detectives in April about an alleged sexual assault that took place some 16 years ago and during the alleged encounter with the Harrises – whom the Jane Doe reportedly was first introduced to through a runner who was handing out flyers in a local mall, the outlet reported, citing a letter sent to investigators from the woman’s attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn.

According to the letter, the woman was invited by the Harrises to a club where they would be the next night, the outlet said. She claimed in the letter that she had consumed two drinks before she was offered and accepted a sip from Tameka Harris’ drink – and she claimed she was then invited to back to the Harris’ hotel room, along with other women from the establishment.

"Once in the bathroom, Tameka took off all of victim’s clothing," the report states. "Tiny was also naked, wearing only a shower cap. T.I. came into the bathroom naked. All three got into the shower and T.I. told victim she looked better naked."

The woman claimed Tameka began to wash her in the shower and afterward, she and T.I. left the bathroom and each sat naked on the bed.

"T.I. turned on a pornographic show, handed the victim a bottle of baby oil and told her to rub his back," the report allegedly explains. Then, Tameka allegedly "sat on victim’s back" before sliding "up and down victim’s back while they were both naked," according to the report.

At the time, an attorney for the couple told Fox News in a statement that "The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."

"Even assuming the story in the Daily Beast is close to accurate, it appears the LAPD ‘accuser’ has chosen once again to remain anonymous, thereby preventing us from being in a position to disprove or refute her allegations - or even examine them," the statement continues.

"Meanwhile, although we now appear for the first time to have the name of an ‘accuser' who supposedly filed a police report with LVPD, we have absolutely zero details about her or her claim," the memorandum concludes.

In a statement provided to Fox News back in March, attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn alleged that more than 30 other women have come forward with a litany of allegations against the couple including "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia."

The celebrity couple, who previously had their own VH1 reality TV series " T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle ," has vehemently denied the allegations against them.

Blackburn said in a media video conference at the time that he is currently working on behalf of several alleged victims of the couple, with stories spanning between 2005 and 2018 and said that for their safety and privacy, he would not share their identities with the media, only law enforcement.

Additionally, a second woman, Rachelle Jenks, had also filed a police report with similar allegations in Las Vegas, but the case has since been closed, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"On May 8, 2021, the LVMPD received a report of a sexual assault incident alleged to have occurred in 2010 involving Clifford Harris and Tameka Harris. The incident was reported to the LVMPD outside of the statute of limitations for the crime, per Nevada Revised Statute 171.085," the LVMPD told Fox News in a statement.

Blackburn and attorneys for the couple did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.