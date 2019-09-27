The T. Rex had the strongest bite of any land animal ever — and new research shows the dinosaur really could crush a car

Illustration by Zhao Chuang/courtesy of PNSO





The T. rex had the strongest bite of any land animal in Earth's history. Its toothy jaw delivered upwards of 7 tons of pressure when it chomped its prey.

Until now, scientists weren't sure how the carnivore delivered such impactful bites without damaging its own skull. A new study shows that T. rex had a rigid skull, like modern-day crocodiles and hyenas, rather than a flexible one like birds and reptiles.

This skull rigidity would have enabled the animal to crush a car, much like in the movie "Jurassic Park."

The Tyrannosaurus rex had the strongest bite of any known land animal — extinct or otherwise.

The king of the dinosaurs was capable of biting through solid bone, but paleontologists had long been baffled as to how it accomplished this feat without breaking its own skull.

In a new study published in the journal The Anatomical Record, researchers found that the T. rex had a rigid skull, like those of modern-day crocodiles and hyenas, rather than a flexible one like birds and reptiles. That rigidity enabled the dinosaur to bite down on its hapless prey with a force upwards of 7 tons.

"The highest forces we estimated in T. rex were just shy of 64,000 Newtons, which is about 6.5 metric tons (7.1 tons) of force," Ian Cost, the lead author of the new study, told Business Insider.

Modern-day saltwater crocodiles, which hold the chomping record for any living animal, clamp down with a force of 16,460 newtons — only about 25% as strong as a T. rex's bite.

Scientists weren't sure whether T. rex skulls were flexible or rigid

Previously, scientists had suggested that the T. rex's roughly 6-foot-long, 4-foot-tall skull had flexible joints — a characteristic called cranial kinesis.

t rex More

D. Finnin/American Museum of Natural History

Some creatures need to have parts of their skull moving different directions at once, and independently of their jaws. Snakes that swallow animals whole, or birds that have to nibble awkwardly-shaped foods, benefit from having a mobile skull.

Paleontologists first hypothesized that T. rex might also have benefitted from mobile joints, moving its skull bones around to help bite with full force. But Cost said that thinking didn't align with what scientists observed in modern-day predators like crocodiles and hyenas, which leverage the greatest bite forces of any animals alive today. Crocs' skulls are very rigid, with little to no cranial kinesis.

So Cost's group modeled how parrots' and geckos' skulls and jaws — two animals with mobile skulls — worked, and then applied those movements to a T. rex skull.

3D t. rex More

Courtesy of Eric Stann/University of Missouri

"What we found was that the skull of T. rex actually does not react well to being moved around and prefers to not move," Cost said.