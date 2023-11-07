T. rex models Christmas jumper at London's Natural History Museum

The T. rex has had a festive but fearsome makeover

London's Natural History Museum has unveiled the 2023 Christmas jumper to be worn by its animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The annual tradition sees the life-sized robotic dinosaur wearing what the museum says is a "sustainable" jumper to kick off the festive season.

This year's design incorporates motifs of the museum's notable dinosaur skeletons.

The festive garment will be on show throughout November and December.

The winter woolie was created for the museum by Jack Master, a family-owned business based in Leicester.

It has been crafted using a blend of 60% recycled cotton and 40% recycled polyester, the latter made from recycled plastic bottles.

The Natural History Museum's Sam Barnes, retail commercial manager, and Francesca Peroni, visual merchandiser, said: "We're delighted to unveil this year's exclusive Christmas jumper on one of our most famous prehistoric inhabitants.

"Our Christmas T. rex is free for all to see and experience into the New Year and all proceeds from our Christmas jumper range will continue to support our amazing public programmes and scientific work."

The T. rex is in the museum's dinosaurs gallery

