Türkiye states it advocates peace with respect to Ukraine's borders and sovereignty

On the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it is in favour of a format for ending the war that will be a just peace with respect to Ukraine's borders.

Source: Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, quoted by Turkish state-owned news agency Anadolu

Details: Ankara said it would continue to make efforts to ensure a "just and lasting solution based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Türkiye noted that the negative consequences of the war are growing and are felt throughout the region and the world.

"The conditions conducive to revitalisation of the diplomatic process will eventually emerge. With this understanding, we offer constructive input to both sides," the statement added.

Background: Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to travel to Türkiye for a visit in February, but it has once more been postponed.

The visit was supposed to be the first trip by a Russian president to a NATO member state since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Amid preparations for Putin's visit, the European Commission reminded Ankara that the International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President for his role in the transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied territories.

