T. Rowe Price Buys Fox, General Electric

The investment management firm T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought shares of the following stocks during the second quarter.
The guru established a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), buying 1.66 million shares. The trade had an impact of 0.55% on the portfolio.
The company, which provides IT services, has a market cap of $37.60 billion and an enterprise value of $34.67 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.32% and return on assets of 13.11% are outperforming 67% of companies in the Application Software industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 4.92 is above the industry median of 3.19.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pzena Investment Management with 1.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO LLC with 0.56% and Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%.
The firm bought 620,000 shares of Allergan PLC (AGN). The trade had an impact of 0.54% on the portfolio.
The pharmaceutical manufacturer has a market cap of $52.77 billion and an enterprise value of $75.06 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -10.59% and return on assets of -6.85% are underperforming 100% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 1.43.
The company's largest guru shareholder is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.84% of outstanding shares, followed by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baupost Group with 1.46% and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Appaloosa LP with 0.96%.
The firm established a new position in Bunge Ltd. (BG), buying 1.76 million shares. The portfolio was impacted by 0.51%.
The agribusiness and food company has a market cap of $8 billion and an enterprise value of $14.48 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.71% and return on assets of 1.56% are underperforming 76% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.46.
Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons' (Trades, Portfolio) Renaissance Technologies with 1.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.47%.
The guru bought 2.68 million shares in Corteva Inc. (CTVA). This new holding impacted the portfolio by 0.41%.
The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion and an enterprise value of $21.75 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 3 out of 10. The return on equity of -42.37% and return on assets of -23.28% are underperforming 100% of companies in the Agriculture industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 1.03 is above the industry median of 0.48.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.36% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07%.
The guru raised the holding of General Electric Co. (GE) by 44.08%. The portfolio was impacted by 0.39%.
The company, which operates in the power, oil and gas industry, has a market cap of $90.52 billion and an enterprise value of $145.87 billion.
GuruFocus gives the holding company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -43.30% and return on assets of -5.38% are underperforming 100% of companies in the Industrial Products industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.68 is below the industry median of 0.86.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 1.28% of outstanding shares, followed by Hotchkis & Wiley with 1.02% and Pzena with 0.69%.
The guru increased its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) position by 45.06%, impacting the portfolio by 0.38%.
The independent exploration and production company has a market cap of $38.10 billion and an enterprise value of $46.67 billion.
GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 19.10% and return on assets of 9.21% are outperforming 65% of companies in the Oil and Gas - E&P industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.17 is below the industry median of 0.80.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Dodge & Cox with 4.06% of outstanding shares followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.29%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.20% and Simons' firm with 0.18%.
The guru raised the holding of Fox Corp. (FOX) by 41.22%. The portfolio was impacted by 0.31%.
The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion and an enterprise value of $27.23 billion.
GuruFocus gives the holding company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.59% and return on assets of 13.82% are outperforming 71% of companies in the Entertainment industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.42 is below the industry median of 0.77.
The largest guru shareholder of the company is Yacktman Asset Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.13% of outstanding shares, followed by Klarman's Baupost Group with 0.92% and Dodge & Cox with 0.65%.
Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.
