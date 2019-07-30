T. Rowe Price Buys Fox, General Electric

The investment management firm T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought shares of the following stocks during the second quarter.

The guru established a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH), buying 1.66 million shares. The trade had an impact of 0.55% on the portfolio.

The company, which provides IT services, has a market cap of $37.60 billion and an enterprise value of $34.67 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 18.32% and return on assets of 13.11% are outperforming 67% of companies in the Application Software industry. Its financial strength is rated 8 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 4.92 is above the industry median of 3.19.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pzena Investment Management with 1.34% of outstanding shares, followed by Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio)'s GMO LLC with 0.56% and Matthews Pacific Tiger Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%.

The firm bought 620,000 shares of Allergan PLC (AGN). The trade had an impact of 0.54% on the portfolio.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer has a market cap of $52.77 billion and an enterprise value of $75.06 billion.





GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -10.59% and return on assets of -6.85% are underperforming 100% of companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.07 is below the industry median of 1.43.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.84% of outstanding shares, followed by Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baupost Group with 1.46% and David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Appaloosa LP with 0.96%.

The firm established a new position in Bunge Ltd. (BG), buying 1.76 million shares. The portfolio was impacted by 0.51%.

The agribusiness and food company has a market cap of $8 billion and an enterprise value of $14.48 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.71% and return on assets of 1.56% are underperforming 76% of companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.14 is below the industry median of 0.46.

Another notable guru shareholder of the company is Jim Simons' (Trades, Portfolio) Renaissance Technologies with 1.05% of outstanding shares, followed by Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% and Hotchkis & Wiley with 0.47%.

The guru bought 2.68 million shares in Corteva Inc. (CTVA). This new holding impacted the portfolio by 0.41%.

