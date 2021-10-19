T. Rowe Price Fixed Income Leader Cheryl Mickel Honored by the Network Journal As One of Its “25 Influential Black Women in Business”

Cheryl Mickel, head of U.S. Taxable Low Duration and portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price Associates
Cheryl Mickel, head of U.S. Taxable Low Duration and portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division at T. Rowe Price Associates, is among The Network Journal’s 2021 list of 25 Influential Black Women in Business. This award honors women whose professional achievements have significantly impacted an industry or profession and made important contributions to their community.

“The women we honor in this 23rd year of the awards span a wide range of occupations, industries, and expertise, and they share the same traits when it comes to their career and community service: passion, drive, focus, and commitment. We salute them for achieving significant levels of success in their businesses and professional careers, and for their myriad contributions to their community,” stated Publisher and Chief Executive Aziz Gueye Adetimirin.

“It’s wonderful for organizations like The Network Journal to recognize women of color. I am honored to be among these 25 women, representing the millions of strong, influential, successful women making a positive impact in their industries, organizations, and communities,” said Ms. Mickel. “What our youth need today is to see a path, to see black women thriving, facing challenges, while driving meaningful outcomes. Today, more than ever, there are good firms creating great opportunities for a diverse workforce, including T. Rowe Price. It all matters.”

Ms. Mickel began her investment career in 1989, when she joined T. Rowe Price. Her early responsibilities included trading across an array of fixed income markets. She steadily progressed in her career, becoming a portfolio manager in 1997, and was promoted to head of U.S. Taxable Low Duration in 2015. Her successful leadership, innovation, and desire for continual improvement throughout her career has made her a go-to leader at T. Rowe Price. She is also one of 16 Black leaders on T. Rowe Price’s Black Leadership Council, which helps define the firm’s efforts to attract, develop, promote, and retain Black and African American associates and to identify issues that may impede progress.

Mickel has been an enormously influential mentor and positive force for diversity, equity, and inclusion. She is a consistent voice in fostering career growth and personal development through shared learnings, perspectives, experiences, and guidance as well as a member and ally of T. Rowe Price associate-led engagement groups or Business Resource Groups.

In the community, Mickel participates in T. Rowe Price’s “Invest in Girls” program, which introduces high school girls to financial career opportunities and enables them to build relationships with successful women in the Greater Baltimore area. She also is involved in a local Baltimore group, Women in Investment Leadership, dedicated to promoting the hiring, advancement, and retention of women in the financial industry.

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (troweprice.com), is a global investment management organization with $1.68 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2021. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price’s disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

