T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.22

The board of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has announced that the dividend on 30th of March will be increased to $1.22, which will be 1.7% higher than last year's payment of $1.20 which covered the same period. This takes the dividend yield to 4.1%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

T. Rowe Price Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last payment made up 71% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 3.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 78%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

T. Rowe Price Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $4.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

T. Rowe Price Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 2.3% per year. Slow growth and a high payout ratio could mean that T. Rowe Price Group has maxed out the amount that it has been able to pay to shareholders. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

T. Rowe Price Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for T. Rowe Price Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

