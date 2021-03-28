T. Rowe Price Group Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group (NAS:TROW, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $178.13 per share and the market cap of $40.5 billion, T. Rowe Price Group stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for T. Rowe Price Group is shown in the chart below.


Because T. Rowe Price Group is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 10.7% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.08% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. T. Rowe Price Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 13.96, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. The overall financial strength of T. Rowe Price Group is 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of T. Rowe Price Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of T. Rowe Price Group over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. T. Rowe Price Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.2 billion and earnings of $10.02 a share. Its operating margin is 44.24%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Asset Management industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of T. Rowe Price Group at 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of T. Rowe Price Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of T. Rowe Price Group is 10.7%, which ranks better than 72% of the companies in Asset Management industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, T. Rowe Price Group's ROIC is 28.90 while its WACC came in at 8.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of T. Rowe Price Group is shown below:

In conclusion, T. Rowe Price Group (NAS:TROW, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Asset Management industry. To learn more about T. Rowe Price Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

