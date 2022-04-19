T. Rowe Price: Safe Dividend, Compelling Value

NASDAQ:TROW). The stock has declined more than 29% year-to-date, but offers a high and safe dividend. Lets look closer at the company to see why I believe investors looking for income and value may want to consider T. Rowe Price.

Company background and results history

T. Rowe Price is a leading provider of financial products, including mutual funds, investment products and private accounts. The company has a market capitalization approaching $32 billion and generates annual revenue of almost $8 billion.

The company has several advantages working in its favor even as investors across the market are looking for lower fees from their investments. First, T. Rowe Price has a massive amount of assets under management (AUM). The firm reported AUM of $1.55 trillion as of the end of March, up from $1.54 trillion at the end of February.

T. Rowe Prices second advantage is that nearly two-thirds of the companys funds are beating competing passively managed funds on a three, five and 10-year basis according to Morningstar. This tops almost all of the firms peers. For the majority of the companys funds, investors are getting their moneys worth. This size, scale and performance puts T. Rowe Price in an elite category when it comes to asset management.

T. Rowe Price has leveraged its business to grow both its top and bottom lines. Since 2012, revenue has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. Growth has accelerated on a shorter time basis as the five-year CAGR is 12.5%.

Strong performance on the top-line has led to equally impressive bottom-line performance. Earnings per share have almost quadrupled in the last decade, leading to a CAGR above 16%. Earnings have increased at a rate of 21% per year over the last half-decade.

Share repurchases have factored into these growth rates somewhat, but net profit has improved almost 15% annually over the last 10 years. Helping matters is that the net profit margin has improved from 29.2% at the beginning of the period to 40.2% for 2021.

Shares of T. Rowe Price yield a dividend of 3.5%, which compares favorably to the stocks average yield of 2.5% since 2012. This is one of the more generous yields in the stocks history. For context, T. Rowe Prices highest average annual yield since 2006 is 3.0%, which was achieved in 2016. Investors buying today would be acquiring shares of the company at a historically high yield. They would also be buying one of the longest dividend growth streaks amongst financial stocks.

Dividend growth history and recession performance

T. Rowe Price has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years, qualifying the company as a Dividend Aristocrat. The company is just one of eight total names in the financial sector with the required 25 years of dividend growth to earn entrance into this exclusive group.

The companys dividend has CAGRs of 17.3% and 13.7% for the past five- and 10-year periods, respectively, showing that dividend growth has accelerated along with revenue and earnings growth.

T. Rowe Price wasnt immune to the last recession, but wasnt impacted to the same degree as some in the financial sector. Listed below are adjusted earnings per share totals for T. Rowe Price prior to, during and after the 2007 to 2009 time period:

2006 adjusted earnings per share: $1.90

2007 adjusted earnings per share: $2.40 (26.3% increase)

2008 adjusted earnings per share: $1.82 (24.2% decrease)

2009 adjusted earnings per share: $1.65 (9.3% decrease)

2010 adjusted earnings per share: $2.53 (53.3% increase)

2011 adjusted earnings per share: $2.92 (15.4% increase)

2012 adjusted earnings per share: $3.36 (15.1% increase)





Adjusted earnings per share did fall by nearly a third from 2007 to 2009, but T. Rowe Price rebounded to establish a new high by 2010. This was almost entirely due to higher net profit as the share count remained relatively flat during this period.

The companys dividend did grow 1 penny per share per quarter in both 2007 and 2008 and then by 2 cents in 2010, but the growth rate accelerated once T. Rowe Price was clear of the Great Recession.

Payout ratios, debt and future dividend growth

Shareholders received quarterly dividends totaling $4.32 last year. Not included in this was a $3.00 special dividend that the company distributed in late September. T. Rowe Price produced earnings per share of $13.12 in 2021. Including the special dividend, the payout ratio was 56%, but its just 34% when considering only the quarterly payments. The 10-year average payout ratio is 40%.

T. Rowe Price is forecasted to distribute $4.80 of dividends per share in 2022. According to Yahoo Finance, analysts expect earnings per share of $11.69, giving the company a projected payout ratio of 41%. This is very close to the long-term average.

Lets consider free cash flow to determine dividend safety as well. Dividend payments totaled $1.7 billion in 2021 while the company produced free cash flow of $3.2 billion, resulting in a payout ratio of 53%. Of course, this included the massive special dividend.

Adjusting for the special dividend with a back-of-the-envelope calculation, T. Rowe Price likely returned between $900 million to $1 billion of dividends to shareholders last year, resulting in a free cash flow payout ratio of 28% to 31%. The prior three years saw an average payout ratio of 51%. Even the inclusion of the special dividend only put the free cash flow payout ratio just ahead of the average seen over the past few years, showing that the company has a healthy payout ratio.

Examining both earnings and free cash flow shows that T. Rowe Price has a safe dividend as neither payout ratio appears overextended.

Aside from safe payout ratios, T. Rowe Price benefits from the fact that it carries extremely low levels of debt on its balance sheet. As of the most recent quarter, T. Rowe Price has debt of just $249 million on its balance sheet against total assets of $12.5 billion, current assets of $2.6 billion and cash and equivalents of $1.5 billion. Therefore, debt is unlikely to impact the companys ability to continue to grow its dividend.

Valuation

Not only does the company have a lot going for it besides just a very safe dividend, but T. Rowe Price is also trading with a discounted valuation.

Shares of T. Rowe Price closed Monday at $139.46, implying a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.9. The stock has a 10-year average price-earnings ratio of 15.6. For additional context, this would be T. Rowe Prices lowest average annual valuation since at least 2006 were it to trade at this level for all of 2022.

The stock is also trading below its intrinsic value according to the GF Value chart.

T. Rowe Price: Safe Dividend, Compelling Value

T. Rowe Price has a GF Value of $184.31, giving the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76. Reaching the GF Value would result in a 32.3% increase in the share price before even adding in the dividend yield. GuruFocus rates the stock as modestly undervalued.

Final thoughts

T. Rowe Prices stock is in bear market territory as shares have experienced a massive selloff to start 2022. That said, the company has several tailwinds working in its favor, including a massive amount of assets under management and excellent fund performance relative to peers.

T. Rowe Price has a lengthy dividend growth streak that has survived multiple recessions. The dividend is also very safe from either an earnings or free cash flow perspective and the company has very small amounts of debt on its balance sheet.

Considering all of these factors along with a very low valuation, both compared to the historical multiple and to its GF Value, suggests that T. Rowe Price presents not only a strong dividend investment thesis but also a compelling value opportunity.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

