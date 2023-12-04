‘Can’t rule out some frost’ for parts of North Texas as cold front moves in, forecast says

A strong cold front that moved in across North Texas overnight has kept temperatures in the 30s and 40s Monday morning for much of the region, according to the National Weather Service Fort Worth office.

It will be sunny today but will stay relatively cool — with highs in the low to mid 60s — as “gusty northerly winds 15 to 20 mph settle down to around 10 mph through the remainder of the morning hours,” the NWS forecast states.

“Can`t rule out some frost,” the forecast says. “With even drier air in place and strong radiational cooling expected, most locales will crash easily into the 30s outside of a few immediate urban areas within the DFW Metroplex.”

A cold front has moved through overnight and with cool high pressure sliding into the area in it’s wake. Sunny today with light northerly winds 5 to 10 mph will becoming light and variable this afternoon with seasonably cool highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Tonight will be clear and cold with overnight lows primarily in the 30s.

We will see more of the same Tuesday as clear skies overnight will bring temperatures to near freezing across much of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the NWS says, “possibly approaching freezing near the Red River.”

By midweek, the cold front will shift to the east bringing warm and moist air to Central and North Texas.. Expect afternoon highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and clouds to begin forming. Chances of rain could come Friday, says the NWS.

“More widespread rain chances are expected over the weekend,” the NWS says.