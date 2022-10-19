IS&T IT Services, a Managed IT Services and IT Staffing Agency in Houston, Celebrates 25 Years in Business

HOUSTON, TX - (NewMediaWire) - October 19, 2022 - IS&T IT Services, a full-service Information Systems & Technology retained search and contingency staffing firm, provides Houston SMB organizations with managed IT services. The firm facilitates clients' needs through staffing computer professionals and consulting services. Its reputation and IT/design expertise help businesses in telecommunications, trading, shipping, manufacturing, retail, energy, finance, legal, and healthcare implement advanced technology products, support, and solutions. Tony Pannagl, the CEO, started IS&T IT Services in 1997 after working for another IT staffing firm for 5 years. The firm derived IS&T (Information Systems and Technology) from the IT department of the first client that agreed to a partnership. The firm achieved $1m in revenue in July 1998, ushering in 1999 on a high note when the world was gearing up for Y2K. While many clients were happy with the recruiting, staffing, and temp contract labor talent, they asked the firm to perform turnkey projects to remediate Y2K concerns. Since the business model was different, Mr. Pannagl started IS&T Consulting Group LLC as a sister company to IS&T Staffing Group, which focused on break-fix and managed IT support. He sold IS&T Staffing Group Feb 2013 to grow IS&T Consulting Group. Today, IS&T Consulting Group provides staffing and IT recruiting with global/domestic IT applications for over 450 customers, 4000 desktops, and 150 physical/virtual servers on its managed IT services platform. Finding top IT talent in Houston is a challenge, especially for businesses desiring to grow, scale, expand, or create long-term relationships. However, IS&T IT Services has an extensive network to locate passive talent to help business owners secure/optimize strategic and variable components to success. The team understands that IT doesn't work in a vacuum which is why they give businesses a competitive advantage and support operations. They begin by appreciating a client's target and the gaps between their current/future states before building a workforce staffing strategy that includes the right people, competencies, and skills. Whether a client needs a CIO, executives, engineers, programmers, sales/marketing professionals, technicians, or new connections, the firm leverages 25 years of experience to pair companies with the right employees. The team understands Houston's business landscape, common IT staffing positions, and industries that compete for candidates to offer contract/temporary hires, staff outsourcing, project staff augmentation, retained, and contingency searches. Check out https://www.is-t.net/staffing for IT staffing services. As a premier provider, IS&T IT Services proactively addresses a business's ongoing IT management, support, and security needs. The team believes in the importance of seeking innovative information and technology solutions. For this reason, they focus on operations management, network design, system integration, business application development, and website/mobile design. Businesses have relied on the firm to fix computer/network problems, monitor servers/desktops, implement IT infrastructure, eliminate security concerns, exchange share point solutions, and provide 24/7 help desk services. The team provides data center solutions, offers cloud service systems, creates website graphics, and develops software/business apps. The Houston environment is competitive for small, medium, and large-scale businesses. It, therefore, makes sense to pick professional employees and an IT support service company with years of experience understanding the dynamism of IT systems. At IS&T IT Services, clients get up-to-date solutions and comprehensive IT services tailored to their needs. With 25 years in the industry, business owners can rest assured that they're receiving sound advice on the latest technology and solutions that support their companies and daily operations. Their approach has earned them many 5-star reviews, long-term business partnerships, and positive testimonials.

"IS&T will always strive to provide innovative, dynamic, and practical consultative IT and design services that save time, reduce costs and improve the key deliverables for the corporate IT department and staff. We are service providers that pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and implementing a forward-thinking IT strategy that will help our customers achieve their business goals." Company Representative.