A T-shirt sale designed to raise money for the family of Chief Justin McIntire sold out quickly Saturday.

PHOTOS >>> T-shirt sale to raise money for family of Chief Justin McIntire sells out quickly

McIntire was the chief of the Brackenridge Police Department and was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 2.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot, killed

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘He made the ultimate sacrifice’: Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire killed in shooting

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Thousands of people attend funeral services for fallen Brackenridge chief Justin McIntire

The fundraiser was hosted by the Tarentum Borough Police Department. They said all of the proceeds were given to the McIntire family.

There were 1,000 shirts available at the sale. All were sold.

One of the volunteers at the fundraiser said a line wrapped all the way around the Tarentum Borough Building at 6 a.m. and only continued to grow. Shirts were available for purchase at 9 a.m. but were gone in around an hour.

“It’s very humbling to see how many people are willing to support Chief Justin McIntire and other law enforcement officers. I like to think we live in a pretty pro-police community so it’s nice to see everyone come out and support,” said Shelby Fischbach, a volunteer.

Flags, decals, stickers and bracelets were also available for purchase.

The department is taking pre-orders for another batch of shirts. They are hoping to have that order completed soon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia Person hit, killed by car in Ross Township Toddler killed, 8 others hospitalized after house fire in Shaler Township VIDEO: Man accused of attempting to kidnap a jogger in Westmoreland County arrested DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts