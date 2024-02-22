AT&T ‘sincerely apologize’ for outage; says wireless service back up in Dallas Fort-Worth

After a nationwide outage affected thousands in Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday, AT&T says wireless services for all customers have been restored.

“We have restored wireless service to all our affected customers. We sincerely apologize to them,” AT&T posted on its website at 2:10 p.m. Thursday. “Keeping our customers connected remains our top priority, and we are taking steps to ensure our customers do not experience this again in the future.”

Over 70,000 AT&T wireless customers were reported to be without service Thursday morning, according to the outage-tracking site DownDetector. More than 1,200 of those outages were in the Dallas area.

Most customers without service were seeing an “SOS” message on their phones where cell bars are typically shown. The “SOS” means that customers should be able to make emergency calls, along with still having the ability to text and call via WiFi.

At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, DownDetector is showing about 111 outages in the Dallas area.

While the outage affected many North Texans on Thursday, Fort Worth police reassured residents that city 911 call centers were operating normally.