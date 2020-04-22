t-syte Leads Funding Round in Habitu

This pre-seed funding will enable Habitu to expands its customer base and enter new markets

HERZELIA, Israel, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- t-syte, the Digital Health venture lab has led a funding round in Habitu. Habitu has developed an interactive platform to improve the experience of participants in clinical trials and patients in community-based health-care. Habitu is a pioneer in enabling interventions in clinical trials and in healthcare treatment programs, based on predictions of participant behavior.

"Understanding and incorporating the human factor in clinical trials and healthcare is crucial for ensuring good results," says Dr. Dan J. Gelvan, t-syte's CEO, "Habitu has developed the tools necessary to facilitate close contact between patients and providers, and more importantly, to allow providers to intervene when patient behavior is not optimal," continues Dr. Gelvan.

Habitu has recently rolled out two installations, one supporting clinical trials in Israel and the other supporting community-based healthcare in Chicago, IL.

"We are happy that t-syte has joined our exciting journey," says Yaniv Zilberman, Co-Founder and CEO of Habitu. "t-syte adds a lot of domain expertise and professional advice together with the funds necessary to grow our company and we are now gearing up for a larger seed round," continues Zilberman.

t-syte is a venture lab based in Herzelia Pituach, Israel. T-syte's unique model includes investment together with significant support, to help build digital health ventures better and faster.

For more information, please visit www.t-syte.com.

Habitu is the first solution providing a private and interactive community platform specifically targeting clinical trials and patient support programs in community-based healthcare. Habitu's platform not only enables continuous emotional and professional support to remote patients, its proprietary AI engine provides unprecedented behavioral predictions driving real-time alerts and automatic timely interventions. Thus, creating a superior personalized trial experience for patients, and better performance for medical centers and pharmaceutical/BioTech companies.

For more information, please visit: www.Habitu.health

Dan J. Gelvan, Ph.D., CEO

dang@t-syte.com

+972-52-52-444-37

