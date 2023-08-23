‘Can’t tase me now’: Man in underwear tries to drown deputy in pond, Ohio cops say

An Ohio man is accused of attempted murder after deputies say he tried to drown a sheriff’s deputy.

Richard Turner, 28, was arrested early in the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Scioto County.

According to a press release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 5:45 p.m. Monday to check on a home after the homeowner had concerns there may be squatters there.

When the first deputy arrived, he noticed one man near a pond. When the deputy went inside the home, he found a woman and a man, later identified as Turner, in a bedroom, the release states.

It goes on to state that Turner, who officials say “appeared to be under the influence,” took off running, wearing just underwear. The deputy chased after him and Turner reportedly ran into a pond and yelled out, “You can’t tase me now, I’m in water.”

Once the deputy was able to grab ahold of him, Turner is accused of pulling the deputy into the pond before a struggle ensued. The release states that Turner grabbed the deputy’s radio, holding it away so he couldn’t call for help.

Then, he put the deputy in a headlock and dragged him underwater, causing him to black out and almost drown, the release states. Turner then took off, according to the sheriff’s office, leaving the deputy behind in need of medical assistance.

Multiple departments arrived at the scene to assist and look for Turner.

A manhunt carried on for several hours, before officials were able to locate Turner around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he returned to the scene to get his belongings, the release states.

Turner was arrested and charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, felonious assault on a peace officer, obstructing official business, and breaking and entering. He was also served with a warrant for failure to appear on a domestic violence case.

Court records show Turner was arraigned Tuesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court and given a $230,000 bond.

The release did not state the deputy’s current condition.

Police investigating body found floating in water off the Florida Keys

Escaped inmate found hiding inside clothes dryer in SC home, deputies say

Body with mysterious ‘puncture wounds’ pulled from ocean, California sheriff says