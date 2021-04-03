T.I., Tiny hit with sex abuse allegations from three more women

The women join a list of dozens of clients with similar claims being represented by Tyrone A. Blackburn

The number of accusers against Clifford “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris has gone up after more women came forward with claims of sex crimes.

Rapper T.I. and singer Tiny of Atlanta were accused of sexually assaulting three women in a report from Page Six.

The unnamed individuals are being represented by Tyrone A. Blackburn, the attorney representing a growing list of people with allegations against the couple. Dozens of her clients have made “a myriad of allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation,” the outlet said.

The three women are not disclosing their identities at this time.

Blackburn’s spokesperson said one woman, who says she met the couple at a Miami nightclub in 2010, claims they “forced” her to swallow a pill and that Tiny later “undressed her and proceeded to engage in sexual intercourse” that was nonconsensual at a South Beach hotel, according to Page Six.

A second woman alleges that T.I. and a male friend drugged and raped her in Miami during the 2010 Memorial Day weekend, the report said. The third woman brought a story of being “drugged” and “sex trafficked” in multiple states, it said.

Multiple accusations against T.I. and Tiny have been made public over the past three months. In January, several women came forward with claims of sexual abuse by the pair, as previously reported by theGrio.

Blackburn stated that the “eerily similar” accusations date back as far as 2005 and as recent as 2018, all involving both T.I. and Tiny engaging in “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment,” in tandem, according to The New York Times.

In addition to Miami, Blackburn says some of the accusers allege that abuse took place in Georgia and California. He says he is “speaking with investigators from multiple jurisdictions to pursue criminal charges” against T.I. and Tiny.

The Harrises have denied all allegations against them. According to Page Six, attorney Steve Sadow said on their behalf Friday:

“My clients’ position remains the same. We are still waiting for the anonymous accusers to reveal themselves to the public and the Harrises. Their continued unwillingness and refusal to do so compromises and undermines every single allegation being made.”

Some of T.I. and Tiny’s creative endeavors have been affected since the allegations became public. Deadline reported that VH1 temporarily suspended production of the couple’s reality show T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle back in February. They had begun shooting the fourth season of the series in December.

In addition, Marvel Studios announced that T.I. would not be featured in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment of their Ant Man franchise last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He appeared in both of the first two films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

