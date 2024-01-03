T.I. and Tiny sued, accused of sexual assault and drugging

The plaintiff alleges she was drugged while at a club with the famous couple.

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have been sued by a woman claiming she was sexually assaulted and drugged by the celebrities, according to recent reports.

An Air Force veteran, who filed as Jane Doe, details the alleged 2005 incident in the lawsuit. According to Rolling Stone, the plaintiff was 22 or 23 when she attended a party at Coolio’s house in Los Angeles and met a man who allegedly worked for T.I. and Tiny.

T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Harris seen in the audience at the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In the suit obtained by Rolling Stone, the woman alleges that the man set up a meeting between her and the couple at a nightclub the next night. She alleges that Tiny “handed her a drink she believes was spiked” while they were in the VIP section together. In the rest of the 15-page suit, she alleges both T.I. and Tiny took her back to a hotel room and assaulted her.

“Forcing someone, in this case by way of drugs, into doing something of a sexual nature they don’t want to is sexual battery — rape,” Rodney Diggs, Doe’s attorney, told the outlet in a statement, “Even after all these years, the embarrassment, shame, depression — it still lingers. Silencing women silences justice. No longer will my client remain silent; we are now seeking justice for her and everyone who has been similarly violated.”

A statement sent to Rolling Stone from T.I. and Tiny reads, “On the heels of positivity, negativity always rears its ugly head. This plaintiff has been threatening to file this lawsuit for THREE years. For THREE years, we have emphatically and categorically denied these allegations.”

“For THREE years we have maintained our innocence and refused to pay these extortionate demands for things we didn’t do,” the statement continues. “For THREE years, we’ve maintained the same position while the claims in this story have changed time and time again. Our position is clear. We are innocent of these fake claims, we will not be shaken down, and we look forward to our day in court.”

The lawsuit, per the outlet, was filed under the Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act in California. The act went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, offering a one-year “look-back” window to file lawsuits in cases of alleged sexual abuse with expired statutes of limitations, so long as the allegations include an attempted cover-up.”

As theGrio previously reported, T.I. and Tiny have faced numerous sexual assault allegations since 2021. Their reality TV series, “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” suspended production as a result.

