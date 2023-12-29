‘I can’t touch my £300,000 after my broker shut down’

Clients of top wealth managers have been blocked from accessing their funds following the collapse of a London-based broker.

IBP Markets was shut down in October after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) identified “serious concerns” over possible financial crime risks.

Chelsea Financial Services, a firm with over 120,000 clients, is among a handful of wealth managers and investment firms with client money trapped inside the broker, which has been placed into special administration by court order.

Teneo, the administrator, estimates it could be at least a year before clients see any of their money. Until then, investors are left in the dark, without clear answers as to what has happened to their funds, and how much they will get back.

‘A failure of regulation’

Janet King, 70, a client of Chelsea Financial Services, has been unable to touch her £300,000 portfolio since IBP Markets went under.

Now she is worried she could face a financial loss after adminsitrator Teneo warned there may be a “shortfall” once client funds are eventually returned.

Teneo is tasked with returning money to clients and either rescuing or winding up the business.

Due to “deficiencies” in IBP Markets’ records, Teneo cannot confirm yet whether it will be able to recover client money in full, the firm said in an update last month.

On top of this, clients may have to pay the special administrator’s fees to cover the cost of distributing the money.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme – which compensates customers when financial services firms fail – should cover these costs as well as any financial losses, but only up to £85,000 per person.

Ms King’s £300,000 is invested in 19 unit trusts via IBP Markets. The whole ordeal has left her questioning the security of regulated investments, given she was not only investing via a well-known wealth manager but also through an FCA-regulated broker.

She said: “If one can’t invest safely through regulated companies, where can one invest?”

A Chelsea Financial Services spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we do have a small number of affected clients on the IBP platform, of whom we have been in continuous contact with – although we have been restricted in what we can say. Meanwhile, we have been working with all relevant parties to ensure this situation is resolved, and there is a positive outcome for those impacted, as soon as possible.”

What happened to IBP Markets?

IBP Markets was an FCA-regulated broker which gave clients access to equities and fixed income securities.

The watchdog first intervened in May following concerns about the firm’s business activities and financial crime controls. IBP Markets agreed to voluntary restrictions, including that it would not accept any new clients.

However, when the risks to the safety of client money became clear, the FCA on September 15 imposed a number of restrictions on the firm stopping it from carrying out regulated activities.

“By its own admission the Firm has lost confidence in its books and records and therefore whether it can demonstrate that the client money and assets it holds are whole,” the regulator wrote on September 15 , adding that an individual with close links to the firm “may have falsified his own trading statements.”

The directors of IBP Markets then applied to court to place the firm into special administration. The court appointed Teneo as special administrator on October 13.

IBP Markets holds around £24m in cash from its clients and around £400m in non-client cash assets such as equities, according to Teneo.

Wealth managers have submitted withdrawal requests for clients experiencing serious financial hardship because they cannot access their funds. In total, 80 such applications have been made. Teneo said it is reviewing the possibility of funding “exceptional” cases where the investors have “no other source of funds”.

IBP Markets generated around 60pc of its revenue from institutional investors and the remaining 40pc from individuals using a wealth or fund manager. Some of these assets were held in tax wrappers such as Individuals Savings Accounts (Isas) and self-invested personal pension (Sipps).

Apart from Chelsea Financial Services, only a handful of wealth managers and fund managers are listed as creditors in Teneo’s documents, including the investment firms Foresight and Downing.

Downing said it has no client funds within IBP Markets as it transferred out in July 2023, having already begun the process of moving assets to another platform before the FCA’s concerns became apparent. Foresight declined to comment.

Jade Murray, of law firm Addleshaw Goddard, said: “Pension providers, brokers, platforms and wealth managers are linked in a chain of commercial agreements in order to manage customers’ money.

“However if any part of that chain goes into distress, then frequently customers end up in limbo unable to access their money because the ‘chain’ becomes dysfunctional due to one ‘link’ in the chain failing.”

She continued that the IBP Markets case showed that FCA regulation of troubled firms “is not working” as it can often come too late and also leaves clients vulnerable to the fees charged by administrators.

She said: “FCA intervention is often lacking, too slow, ineffective and too often a case of closing the door after the horse has bolted.”

The FCA said it was unable to provide further information beyond the statements it had already made about IBP Markets.

