🌱 T-Town Chili Cook-Off + Northport Softball + COVID Impacts

Rise and shine, Tuscaloosa! Let's get you started this Saturday morning with everything you need to know going on today in town.

In today's Daily, we have these stories and more ...

DCH demolition project.

Patch joins calls for Alabama prison transparency.

Tuscaloosa law firm names new shareholders.

First, today's weather: Cold with plenty of sunshine. High: 43 Low: 27.

🗣 Patch Shout Out 🗣

Our Shout Out for this Saturday morning goes to University of Alabama Assistant Professor of Higher Education Steve D. Mobley Jr. on being selected as one of the nation’s top 15 emerging scholars under the age of 40 by “Diverse: Issues in Higher Education." (More)



University of Alabama Office of Strategic Communications.





🗞 Here are the top 5 stories in Tuscaloosa today 🗞

Alabama Patch Editor Michael Seale and Tuscaloosa Patch have joined more than two dozen other journalists and media professionals in calling for transparency and accountability from state officials, namely within the Alabama Department of Corrections. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Alabama legislators are digging in for the next few months to suss out the business of the state, so here's a look at committee assignments for Tuscaloosa-area and west Alabama policymakers. (Tuscaloosa Patch) DCH Health System this week commenced demolition efforts on a historic four-story building on its campus known as Trustee Hall. The effort is part of a larger project to replace the hospital's South Parking Deck on its Tuscaloosa campus. (Tuscaloosa Patch) The Tuscaloosa County School System opted to temporarily close Echols Middle School on Friday, citing a high number of faculty absences due to COVID-19 and a lack of substitutes. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Tuscaloosa City Schools on Friday announced it will continue to require masks for at least the next two weeks due to a high number of COVID-19 cases. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

🗓 Today in Tuscaloosa 🗓

Tuscaloosa Farmers Market (More)

Susan Cushman book signing (More)

Pet Supermarket Adoption Event (More)

2022 Chili Cookoff @ Black Warrior Brewing Co. (More)

No. 4 Baylor @ Alabama MBB (More)

Story continues

✏️ Tuscaloosa Patch Notebook ✏️

Girl's fastpitch softball has returned to Northport and registration is currently open for those ages 3-13 wishing to take the field. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

In a slight reprieve, DCH Health System reported a noticeable decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, reported 156 total — down substantially from the previous day's totals (More)



Tuscaloosa-based Rosen Harwood earlier this month announced the addition of three new shareholders to the law firm. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Stillman College on Thursday had the distinction of hosting Alabama Poet Laureate Ashley M. Jones as its 2022 spring convocation speaker. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



The Mayor's Cup 5k for Pre-K is coming up in April and organizers are in need of volunteers for the event. Click here to learn more. (More)



The Alabama gymnastics tri-meet on Feb. 4 with North Carolina and Western Michigan has been moved to 7:30 p.m. local time and will now air on the SEC Network. (More)

Alabama baseball began spring practice slate on Friday, taking the field for the Crimson Tide's first full-team workout at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. (More)



👨‍💻 Other stories I'm reading today 👨‍💻

- Nate Oats updates status of injured Alabama forwards (Mike Rodak, AL.com)

- Update: Trash pile gone from Queen City Park area (WVUA 23 News)

- Steel City Pops In Downtown Tuscaloosa Likely Permanently Closed (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread)

- Breaking down Alabama's roster situation for 2022 football season (Charlie Potter, BamaOnline)

- Montana Fouts is prepared to build on last season’s success (Blake Byler, Crimson White)

- Indignant Moore doubles down on denial (Jacob Holmes, Alabama Political Reporter)



- Special session ends: Lawmakers OK plan to use $772M in relief funds (Todd Stacey, Alabama Daily News)

- Blue jean, eye glasses, sushi and orthotics concepts coming to The Summit (Stephanie Rebman, Birmingham Business Journal)

- Alabama city’s logo was meant to inspire, but some hate it (Associated Press)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

For sale:

Remington pump shotgun, shells and shotgun 25 shell holder (Details)

Add your item

Loving the Tuscaloosa Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at ryan.phillips@patch.com

That's it for today! See you all tomorrow for your next update.

— RP

This article originally appeared on the Tuscaloosa Patch