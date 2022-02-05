🌱 T-Town Musicians Needed + Bama Gymnastics + Tornado Donations

Good Morning, Tuscaloosa! Here's everything you need to know to get this Saturday started.

In today's Daily, we have these stories and more ...

How to help tornado victims in Hale County.

Bama gymnastics hosts tri-meet.

Tuscaloosa psychiatrist sued.

First, today's weather: Sunny much of the time. High: 47 | Low: 26.

🗣 Patch Shout Out 🗣

Our Shout Out for this Saturday morning goes to City Cafe in Northport, who generously provided breakfast for the Tuscaloosa Police Department on Friday — despite being located in a community that is outside of TPD's jurisdiction. (More)

Tuscaloosa Police Department





🗞 Here are the top 5 stories today in Tuscaloosa 🗞

Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon will be collecting donations Saturday for those impacted by severe weather, after a deadly tornado caused widespread destruction in neighboring Hale County Thursday. (Tuscaloosa Patch) A federal lawsuit has been filed against a Tuscaloosa psychiatrist who has worked in several nursing homes in Alabama, alleging that he benefitted financially through doling out improper prescriptions to nursing home residents. (Tuscaloosa Patch) A Tuscaloosa County man is charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a pedestrian in downtown Tuscaloosa last year. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Investigators are asking for the public's help locating a Walker County woman who has been missing for roughly a week. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Alabama gymnastics defeated two ranked teams Friday night in a tri-meet at Coleman Coliseum with an overall score of 197.875. The Tide welcomed Western Michigan and North Carolina as part of the event. (M0re)

🗓 Today in Tuscaloosa 🗓

Tuscaloosa Farmer's Market (More)

Just Whatever Pop-Up Shop by Prissy Pout Co. (More)

Kentucky MBB @ Alabama (More)

✏️ Tuscaloosa Patch Notebook ✏️

The City of Tuscaloosa announced on Friday that it is accepting live musical performer applications for 2022 events such as Live at the Plaza and the Druid City Arts Festival. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Story continues

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says a McCalla teenager who did not return home from work Thursday has been found safe. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Registration is now open for the Druid City Baseball League. To sign up, visit tcpara.org, visit the Hughes Center or @benjaminbarnesymca. (More)

👨‍💻 Other stories I'm reading today 👨‍💻



- Sawyerville family grieves tornado victim (Tim Reid, CBS 42)

- Alabama System Approves Crimson Standard Phase II (Kyrsten Eller, WVUA 23)

- Ready for liftoff: UASpace launches satellite (Emilee Boster, Crimson White)

- Joe Eatmon is making history at Shelton State Community College (Dre Day, Tuscaloosa Thread)

- Justices weigh Alabama’s bid to stop redistricting order (Associated Press)

- Alabama Senate passes bill to prevent taxing Alabamians for COVID benefits (Eddie Burkhalter, Alabama Political Reporter)

- BHM begins planning for $19M air cargo facility (AJ O'Leary, Birmingham Business Journal)



- Hale County school opens its doors and heart to tornado survivors (Bryan Henry, WBRC Fox 6)

- Auburn president Jay Gogue ‘trying to move quickly’ in assessing Bryan Harsin’s future (Tom Green, AL.com)

