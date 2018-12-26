You Can’t Understand The Brutal Reality Of Gun Violence Until You Hear It From Doctors

Christmas Eve, for Dr. Mary Brandt, will forever be associated with saving the life of a little girl who nearly died from a gunshot more than 25 years ago.

Teams were in the middle of changing shifts when a 6-year-old came to a Texas county hospital ER with massive gunshot wounds to her shoulder and chest. Her mother had been fatally shot by her boyfriend. When the girl tried to call 911, the man turned his shotgun on her.

After hours of surgery, Brandt saved the child. Since then, Brandt, now a pediatric surgeon at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, has operated on many more child shooting victims. “All of us have some patients who we can’t forget,” Brandt said of the young girl. “In terms of being able to not be sad about it, it took months and months. I’m still probably a little sad about it.”

Few people in the world are more familiar with gun violence than emergency room doctors and surgeons like Brandt. But until recently they’ve largely kept quiet about their experiences on the front line of this public health crisis.

That changed in November after the American College of Physicians issued new guidelines on how doctors can help protect patients from gun violence ― and the National Rifle Association responded by telling physicians to “stay in your lane.”

In effect, the NRA wanted these doctors to shut up about an issue that touches their lives daily, leading to a record high of nearly 40,000 deaths in 2017, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and around twice as many injuries each year.

The NRA retort was enough to lead many physicians to break their silence. Under the banner of “This is our lane,” surgeons and other doctors thrust themselves into the gun debate, sharing photos from inside operating rooms and telling stories about the agony of treating an unending flow of shooting victims.

Medical organizations also doubled down, calling for additional gun violence research and further pushing measures like universal background checks, waiting periods to buy guns, safe storage initiatives and so-called red flag laws designed to keep firearms away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.

Now, in a series of interviews with HuffPost, doctors are shedding additional light on the topic, painting a diverse portrait of a problem that afflicts communities in a variety of forms, including mass shootings, assaults, accidents, intimate partner violence and suicide.

Their accounts describe exhausting work that doctors have traditionally shouldered in private. Many doctors told HuffPost they feel it’s their moral duty to show the public the truth: Gun violence is ubiquitous in emergency rooms all over the country.

Exposing people to that reality could resonate in a way that general facts and figures about gun violence haven’t and show Americans that it’s necessary to begin taking steps to address the crisis, Brandt said.

“Human beings don’t just change their minds because of data.”

It’s something I wish I could do something about, but I feel helpless. Dr. Adam Schechner, University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center

When doctors see patients with gunshot wounds on a daily basis, it’s hard to keep track of how many they’ve treated.

“I wish I knew. Too many,” said Dr. Adam Schechner, a trauma surgeon at the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly.

Schechner estimates he’s tended to hundreds of shooting victims, the majority of them young men from Washington and the Maryland suburb of Prince George’s County. Schechner recalled a case in which a young man died of his injuries. When Schechner informed the patient’s mother, she broke down. The woman gathered herself long enough to explain that the son she’d lost was the only family she had left. Her other son had been shot and killed a few years prior. She was alone.

“That one really, really got to me,” Schechner said.

Even when his patients survive, it can feel as if he’s working against a tide that will ultimately erase his work, Schechner said. Many of the gunshot victims that come into the hospital have been shot before.

“It’s disheartening because most of the time it seems like they just don’t care, [like] they don’t seem to appreciate the second chance they’ve been given,” Schechner said. “That’s really the hardest part of my job: working to save somebody’s life and then having them not appreciate that life.”