How TÜV Rheinland and BluWin Meet Demand for Eco-Friendly Fashion

TÜV Rheinland, a specialist in independent technical services, has reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with integrated service provider BluWin to meet rising consumer demand for environmentally friendly products. The two textile players said they will collaborate on awareness campaigns and industry events to promote more sustainable practices and knowledge-sharing between shareholders.

“We are delighted to formalize our partnership with BluWin through this MoU. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for sustainability practices, creating a more responsible and eco-conscious future for the sector,” Jia Liu, global sustainability director for the systems business stream of TÜV Rheinland, said. “This collaboration represents a significant step forward to broaden our service offerings for the textile industry: We are combining the vast knowledge of TÜV Rheinland in environmental, social and governance topics with BluWin’s expertise in textile supply chain chemicals management and process efficiency improvement. By working closely with brands and retailers and their value partners, we will accelerate the industry transformation towards more circular business practices.”

Through the partnership, TÜV Rheinland will leverage its experience in quality assurance, certification and verifications to work closely with the chemical management firm to reduce the adverse effects of the textile industry. By doing so, the duo aims to inspire industry-wide change and fast-track the implementation of more sustainable methods within the fashion sector.

“We are delighted to collaborate with TÜV Rheinland to advance environmental standards within the textiles and apparel industry,” Omar Orrego, general manager for BluWin, said. “BluWin’s expert services will benefit brands and retailers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders through adopting sustainable practices, and installing process efficiency improvement as we combat environmental challenges ahead.”

In April, TÜV Rheinland North America completed the structural foundation of its new technology and innovation center (TIC) in the Boston area—the company’s largest product testing and certification center in the Americas region. Also in April, BluWin entered a strategic partnership with GoBlu International to focus on encouraging the use of more sustainable chemical products in the fashion industry and improving the overall transparency and availability of data concerning the chemicals used.

