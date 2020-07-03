TÜV Rheinland's "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress Ends on High Note, Promoting Future Development of the Industry with Concerted Efforts

- Experts, scholars, and business leaders discuss development of PV industry after COVID-19 pandemic

SUZHOU, China, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 30, the 2020 "All Quality Matters" Solar Congress and "All Quality Matters" award ceremony hosted by TÜV Rheinland Group ("TÜV Rheinland") was held in Suzhou. Focusing on the photovoltaic industry's development after the COVID-19 pandemic, this event brought together more than 200 industry-related enterprise representatives, experts, and scholars to discuss trending hotspots and solutions to crises through online and offline interactions, providing suggestions for the healthy and sustainable development of the PV industry.

Experts, Scholars, and Business Leaders Discuss Development of the PV Industry after the COVID-19 Pandemic

Wang Bohua, Vice President and Secretary General at China Photovoltaic Industry Association, said in his speech that the global demand for renewable energy is expected to increase by about 1% in 2020, which may be one of the few energy sources to experience demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for about 30% of global power supply. He pointed out that the pandemic brings not only challenges but also opportunities for the PV industry. On the one hand, the world will increase investment in renewable energy to boost economic growth; the price drop in each link of the industrial chain is expected to promote the rise of new incremental markets around the world; and the overall market will become more mature and stable with increase in the concentration of each link. However, the industry will also face many problems, including the impact of recovery pace after the pandemic in overseas markets on the aftermarket demand, the increased pressure on the cost of backward production capacity, and unclear and delayed domestic policies. To deal with these problems requires the joint efforts of the entire industry.

Specially invited to the event were Watson Wu, Vice President of Product and Technology at AISWEI New Energy Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., Kevin Chen, Technical Director Business Strategy of Coveme Engineered Films Zhangjiagang Co., Ltd., Monsoon Wang, Product Director of LONGi Solar Co., Ltd., Dr. Liu Zhifeng, Vice General Manager of Jolywood (Taizhou) Solar Technology Co.,Ltd, Tony Liu, Product Director of SolaX Power Network Technology (Zhejiang) Co.,Ltd., Bu Yanhui, General Manager of Investment and Financing Department at EDF Renewables (China), Jonathan Luan, Senior Analyst of Bloomberg New Energy Finance, etc., to deliver keynote speeches and share their in-depth thinking from different perspectives on such topics as the quality of PV products, technology, investment and mergers, global markets, and so on.

In addition, more than a dozen business leaders from the upstream and downstream sectors of the industry chain participated in two round-table dialogues to discuss and propose insights on related topics including "Seize the Opportunity to Rebuild Commercial Value in Energy Storage" and "Photovoltaics in the 2020s."

TÜV Rheinland PV Module Supply Chain Whitepaper 2020 Officially Launched

At this event, the TÜV Rheinland PV Module Supply Chain Whitepaper 2020, after a preparation and writing process that spanned nearly half a year, was officially released. In order to better understand the views of the PV industry and related supply chain practitioners, TÜV Rheinland surveyed the major domestic manufacturers of PV modules and components.

In the whitepaper, TÜV Rheinland deeply analyses practitioners' views on the current PV module market environment, exports, and the current status of companies' operations and their prospects for the future.

At the launch conference, Chris Zou, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Solar Products, pointed out that China's PV industry already possesses a full industry chain from the production of high-purity crystalline silicon in the upstream sector and high-efficiency solar cells in the midstream, continuing to the construction and operation of PV power plants in the downstream sector. Moreover, China's PV industry has complete independent intellectual property rights. The PV industry is about to enter a new era marked by technology leadership, cross-sectoral cooperation, coordinated development, and value innovation instead of price competition. High requirements such as photoelectric-conversion efficiency, attenuation rate, and comprehensive energy consumption of PV modules will accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading. Various PV module and component producers are constantly innovating in technology, improving product quality, reducing production costs, and increasing efficiency.