T.V. Today Network Limited (NSE:TVTODAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll evaluate T.V. Today Network Limited (NSE:TVTODAY) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for T.V. Today Network:

0.27 = ₹1.8b ÷ (₹8.3b – ₹1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

So, T.V. Today Network has an ROCE of 27%.

Does T.V. Today Network Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, T.V. Today Network’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 16% average in the Media industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, T.V. Today Network’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.





Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do T.V. Today Network’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

T.V. Today Network has total assets of ₹8.3b and current liabilities of ₹1.6b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 19% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On T.V. Today Network’s ROCE

The Bottom Line On T.V. Today Network's ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, T.V. Today Network may be worth a closer look.