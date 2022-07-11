Can’t wait for Amazon Prime Day? Shop the best summer deals at Nordstrom, Michael Kors and Best Buy

Shop the best summer deals available today from Best Buy, Nordstrom, Wayfair and so much more.

Summer sales are in full swing and we are here to help you save on everything from patio furniture and PCs to swimsuits and summer fashion essentials. With Amazon Prime Day 2022 coming up on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, retailers are competing by offering up their own sales. Ready to save? We rounded up all the best summer sales you can shop in July 2022 ahead of Prime Day.

Today, you'll find the best deals on trendy swimsuits, air conditioners and so much more to get you prepped for endless summer fun. Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop.

All the best competing Amazon Prime Day sales and deals to shop in July 2022

Shop extended 4th of July appliance deals

Best Buy is offering doorbuster deals on appliances, including refrigerators, rangers and washing machines, right now during its ongoing Appliance 4th of July sale. Save big on LG, Samsung and GE models through Wednesday, July 13.

Shop the Best Buy Appliance 4th of July sale

Save up to 70% on early Nordstrom Anniversary sale deals

The Nordstrom Anniversary sale may still be a few weeks away, but you can already get an early look at all the best deals set to drop this July. When it comes to discounts on fashion, beauty and household products, the Anniversary sale is the cream of the crop and there are tons of already-live early markdowns you can shop today.

Shop Nordstrom

Save 50% on your first coffee subscription

Save 50% on your first Atlas Coffee Club subscription to stay caffeinated all summer long.

If coffee is your love language, we're on the same page. Savor some flavorful java by signing up for an Atlas Coffee Club subscription today and save 50% on your first subscription shipment.

Shop the Atlas Coffee sale

Save 35% on JustFoodForDogs

Shop Chewy for deals on toys, treats, food and more for your favorite furry friends.

Chewy is celebrating summer 2022 with tons of pet-approved deals on best-selling dog and cat products. For a limited time, you can shop Chewy’s sale section to save as much as 35% on JustFoodForDogs products. Better still, check out Chewy's deals under $10 for discounts on toys, treats and more.

Shop Chewy deals

Get extended free trials ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Take your favorite tunes and seasonal reading list with you wherever you go with help from Amazon Music Unlimited and Audible Premium Plus. Now through Wednesday, July 13, Amazon Prime members can get a four-month trial subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for free and non-Prime members and iOS customers can get a free three-month trial subscription. Better still, Prime shoppers can get a free three-month subscription to Audible Premium Plus and enjoy unlimited listening to hundreds of books in the Audible Plus catalog.

Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (Save $29.97 to $35.96)

Get three months of Audible Premium Plus for free (Save $44.85)

Buy one, get one free

Shop EyeBuyDirect’s epic summer sale to score the best deals on new sunnies or eyeglasses right now. For a limited time, you can buy one pair and get the second free when you use the coupon code TWO4YOU at checkout.

Shop the EyeBuyDirect sale

Save up to 25% on top-rated bedding

Cozy Earth's extended 4th of July sale has up to 25% off top-rated bedding.

For a limited time only, save 20 to 25% sitewide on bedding, bath, loungewear and more during the Cozy Earth extended 4th of July sale. You can get one of the best comforters that we tested this year, the Cozy Earth Bamboo comforter, for $319.20, marked down from the original price of $399 for a twin size (a $79.80 savings).

Shop the Cozy Earth Extended 4th of July sale

Save up to 50% on camping essentials

Shop REI's sale section for deals on camping gear, summer clothing and more.

Head to REI to pick up camping gear, clothing, footwear and more for up to 50% off right now. Browse items in the clearance section and REI Outlet for all the best markdowns on summer gear.

Shop the REI sale section

Save up to 70% on dresses, swim and more

Looking for a few new summer staples? Shop the Lulus sale section for serious deals on wedding guest dresses, bathing suits, shoes, accessories and more. Even better, enter your email address to score an extra 15% off your first order.

Shop Lulus sale section

Save up to $450

Dreaming of better sleep? Transform your bedroom into a luxe oasis by picking up a best-selling mattress from Saatva— and save up to $450 through Thursday, July 7. One great pick is the Saatva Classic, down from $1,770 to just $1,570 for the queen size. Ranking among our favorite hybrid mattresses, this bed impressed us with its edge support and overall comfort.

Shop the Saatva Extended 4th of July Sale

Save up to 45% on fire pits

Save big on outdoor fire pits at Solo Stove's epic summer sale.

Solo Stove's cult-favorite fire pits can come with a hefty price tag, but, right now, you can snag the Bonfire + Stand bundle for just $249.99—$220 off the full $469.99 list price during this Solo Stove flash sale. Ranking as one of the best fire pits we've ever tested, we found that the Bonfire was quick to start and easy to transfer—making it a great option for camping trips and beach bonfires.

Get the Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand for $249.99 at Solo Stove (Save $220)

Save up to 25% on college bedding, storage and more

Right now, Target is offering plenty of deals to get you excited for summer. Shoppers can save 25% on college bedding, storage and furniture, up to 20% on pool floats and 30% on select Disney Princess toys.

Shop the Target sale

Shop activewear specials

Save big on cult-favorite leggings from lululemon by shopping the We Made To Much section.

With warmer weather here, there's no better time than now to stock up on some new activewear for your morning runs and outside yoga sessions. Luckily, you can scoop rare savings on leggings, sweatshirts, joggers and so much more right now in lululemon's We Made Too Much section.

Shop the lululemon We Made Too Much section

Save up to 60% on handbags during the Sun & Sand sale

Save up to 60% on Michael Kors purses, sandals and totes during this summer sale.

Shop for summer handbags at Michael Kors during the Sun & Sand sale and save up to 60% on crossbodies, totes, shoulder bags and so much more. Just be sure to shop before Saturday, July 30 to scoop the summer savings.

Shop the Michael Kors Sun & Sand sale

Save on pool floats for summer

If you're hoping to lounge poolside this summer, we have a sale you'll love. Funboy has a ton of trendy pool floats and they are selling for up to 30% off right now during the sitewide summer sale.

Shop the Funboy summer sale

Save up to 50% on already-reduced handbags and shoes

Save up to 50% on Coach handbags and shoes—and shop the new Pride Month collection.

For a limited time, Coach is offering up to 50% off select sale styles, including markdowns on men's and women's bags, accessories, clothes and shoes. Plus, members of the Coach Insider rewards program can get early access to sales like this and new drops.

Shop the Coach sale

Get 20% off your first order

Sign up for Bombas news, upcoming deals and product alerts with your email address and use the exclusive promo code USAT20 at checkout to snag 20% off your first order. Along with scoring 20% off your first Bombas sock order when you enter your email address, you also get free shipping on orders over $50.

Shop Bombas

Save 25% on mattresses

Brooklyn Bedding has some of the best deals on mattresses and sleep accessories right now.

Brooklyn Bedding has extended its 4th of July sale through Monday, July 11, which means you can still get 25% off sitewide. You can get the Reviewed-favorite Brooklyn Bedding Signature hybrid mattress, typically listed for $1,249 in its queen size, for $936.75.

Shop the Brooklyn Bedding extended 4th of July sale

Save up to $130

Make healthy eating a priority by signing up for Green Chef meal deliveries today. The customer-favorite subscription service brings delicious meals made with organic ingredients right to your door, and, right now, new customers can save as much as $130 across their first four deliveries.

Shop the Green Chef sale

Save up to 70% on furniture and home goods

Update your backyard set up with these incredible Wayfair deals.

Wayfair has some incredible home and kitchen markdowns you can shop right now. The customer-favorite retailer has deep discounts to help you refresh your home for less, including price cuts of up to 70% off furniture, outdoor entertaining essentials, bedding, rugs, kitchen appliances and so much more.

Shop the Wayfair sale section

Save an extra 15% on select items

Pick up a few new designer threads ahead of 4th of July at this limited time only Farfetch sale. You can shop luxury designers like Off-White, Balmain, Alexander McQueen and enjoy an extra 15% off right now.

Shop the Farfetch designer sale

Save 8% on select hotels in New York City

Looking to travel to New York City this summer? You're in luck because Expedia is offering 8% off on select hotels in New York City for trips happening before Saturday, December 31.

Browse hotels in New York City

Up to 50% off outdoor essentials

Planning a summer barbecue? Pick up all the outdoor essentials you need right now at Bed Bath & Beyond. Enjoy huge savings on umbrellas, outdoor décor, pool floats, patio furniture, outdoor dining pieces and more right now.

Shop the Bed Bath & Beyond sale

Save up to $700 on select mattresses and get two free pillows with purchases

Save up to 15% on mattresses from Leesa for a limited time.

Get the best of both worlds when it comes to sleep with the Leesa Hybrid mattress, on sale right now. As part of the brand's mattress sale, you can get the bed in the queen size for $1,599—$300 off its list price of $1,899. The Leesa Hybrid is not only the best hybrid mattress we've ever tried, it's also one of our favorite mattresses overall thanks to its balance of firm and soft feeling, making it comfy no matter what sleep position you prefer.

Get the Leesa Hybrid Queen Mattress for $1,599 (Save $300)

Enjoy savings of up to 60% off sandals, sneakers and more

For a limited time, Stuart Weitzman is offering up to 60% off shoes, including trendy summer styles and super chic wedding heels.

Shop the Stuart Weitzman Outlet sale

Get an extra 25% off almost everything

If you're searching for graduation cards, Shutterfly is the perfect place to shop. Snag cards, custom photo prints, calendars and photo books and save up to 25% on your order through tonight, July 5.

Shop the Shutterfly sale

Save $600 on select mattresses

If you're looking to upgrade your home sleep setup, we can recommend Casper mattresses for their cushy feeling and affordable prices. During this Casper sale, you can save up to $600 on mattresses and 50% on everything else.

Shop the Casper sale

Save 15% on your first order

Wild One makes some of our all-time favorite gifts for dog owners and, right now, you can save 15% on your first order when you sign up for emails and texts. Meanwhile, you'll also unlock free shipping and a free tennis ball with purchases of $60 or more. Best of all, you can shop select items—like the Wild One walk kit—for a deep discount right now.

Shop the Wild One sale

Save up to 50% off outdoor furniture and decor

Right now, West Elm is offering up to 50% off clearance furniture and outdoor living furniture and decor. Revamp your home with sweet savings from the furniture retailer during this epic sale.

Shop the West Elm sale

Get your first 16 meals free

Shop sustainable meal kit delivery services to add a little environmental friendliness to your weeknight meals, including Hello Fresh and Green Chef.

Right now, you can get $155 worth of meals for free when you sign up for HelloFresh. One of the best meal kit delivery services we have tested, HelloFresh features big portions, affordable prices and straightforward recipes. Sign up today to get your first 16 meals for free.

Shop the HelloFresh deal

Save hundreds on shoes, bags and clothes

The Tory Burch sale section is stocked with tons of clothing and accessories for huge discounts. Whether you're shopping for a gift or giving your closet a seasonal refresh, you can save hundreds on chic Tory Burch sneakers, bags and more for a limited time.

Shop the Tory Burch sale

Save 35% on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress with bedding

Cocoon by Sealy is offering a summer sale with steep savings on the Cocoon by Sealy Chill memory foam mattress that we named among the best, with 35% chopped off the price tag along with free pillows and sheets.

Shop the Cocoon by Sealy mattress sale

Save up to 65% on overstock deals and flash picks

Walmart is one of our go-to places to shop for virtually everything on our weekly shopping list. The massive retailer routinely offers some of the best deals on home, kitchen, tech, style and beauty. Right now, you can save big on seasonal spring products and browse the brand's overstock deals and flash picks for savings of up to 65%.

Shop the Walmart sale

Shop all bathing suits for up to 50% off

Save 50% on all Aerie swimsuits right now.

If you're looking for a cute new swimsuit to rock at the beach this summer, there's no better time than now to shop. Make a statement this summer with a trendy suit from Aerie—one of our favorite places to buy bathings suits online. Shop bikini tops and bottoms and save as much as 50% on warm weather must-haves today.

Shop the Aerie bathing suit sale

Save up to 50% on sweatshirts and sweatpants

For a limited time only, Madewell shoppers can save up to 50% on cute sweatshirts and sweatpants. Peruse Madewell's sale section for even more deals on dresses, sandals, shorts and more.

Shop the Madewell sale

Save 60% on frames

Upgrade your vision with crystal clear savings on eyewear and frames from GlassesUSA right now. The extended 4th of July sale is offering free shipping and up to 60% off select frames from must-have brands.

Shop the GlassesUSA sale

Shop extended 4th of July deals

Shop the best deals on home goods, kitchen essentials and more today at Overstock.

With the change in seasons comes the need to bring something new into your home. For that, there's the Overstock 4th of July Clearance sale with up to 70% off on furniture, rugs, bedding and so much more.

Shop the Overstock 4th of July Clearance sale

Save up to $250 on select mattress purchases

Avocado is currently hosting an extended 4th of July sale that lets you save as much as $250 on select all-natural mattresses. During the sale you can use coupon code USA to save $100 on select organic mattresses and enter discount code JULY to save $250 on luxury sleepers.

Shop the Avocado extended 4th of July sale

Save up to 65% on wedding guest dresses and more

Dance through wedding season 2022 in style by picking up a trendy new dress at Revolve. Whether you're attending a backyard wedding or a black-tie ceremony, Revolve has every wedding guest's look covered. Right now you can shop the brand's frequently refreshed sale section to save as much as 65% on tons of most-wanted pieces.

Shop the Revolve sale

Save 20% on coffee pods with coupon code JULYSAVE20

Through tonight, July 5, you can save 20% on coffee pods when you enter coupon code JULYSAVE20 at checkout. Shop Green Mountain, Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks K-Cups now.

Shop the Keurig sale

Save up to 25% on dresses

Step out of the house in style this summer by snagging select summer dresses for up to 25% off right now. Better still, if you sign up for an UO UP annual membership you can save an additional 15% on every purchase.

Shop the Urban Outfitters sale

Save up to $62 on your first three meal kit deliveries

EveryPlate, owned by HelloFresh, is already a super affordable, no-frills meal kit delivery service, as we experienced in our detailed review. Right now, first-time customers can save up to $62 on their first three boxes, essentially getting a month's worth of grub for a steal. With this offer, you'll pay $1.79 per meal in the first box and save another 20% on the next two boxes.

Shop the EveryPlate sale

Get up to 50% off

Revamp your mini fashionista's closet this summer 2022 and save big at Hanna Andersson during their summer sale going on now. Shoppers can enjoy up to 50% savings on clothes, swimwear and pajamas for a limited time.

Shop the Hanna Andersson sale

Get up to $200 off the Purple mattress

For a limited time, shoppers can upgrade their sleep set up and snag up to $200 off their Purple mattress purchase. During the sale, you can take home the Purple mattress in a queen size for $100 off plus get $100 in free instant gifts.

Shop the Purple mattress sale

Up to 70% off

Whether you're after wedding guest dresses or casual spring looks, Free People has all your style needs covered. Right now, the on-trend retailer is offering markdowns of up to 70% on fashionable finds in its massive sale section. Included in the ongoing sale are tons of dresses, tops, pants and accessories.

Shop the Free People sale

Get $100 off mattresses and $499 in free accessories

Nectar mattresses are some of our favorites, and right now, you can get them for $100 off and get $499 worth of accessories included in your mattress purchase for free. Better still, you can also shop discounts on sheets, pillows and other sleep essentials from this quality brand in the extensive sale section.

Shop the Nectar Early Access 4th of July sale

Shop QVC for epic daily deals

QVC offers up daily deals on electronic, home essentials like air purifiers and dehumidifiers and tons more. Shop to save on everything from home goods to fashion pieces and use code OFFER to get $15 off your first order.

Shop the QVC sale

Save $120 on five Factor meal kit boxes

Right now, Factor meal kit subscription service is offering $120 off your first five boxes with the coupon code REVIEWED120OFF and a flat $9.99 shipping fee for all meal plans. With this offer, you get 50% off your first box, 20% off your second, third and fourth box and 12% off your fifth box.

Shop Factor meal kits

Save up to 60% on cookware sets

Credit: Sur La Table These pans are a great choice if you're looking for stainless steel cookware.

Sur La Table is offering deep discounts of up to 60% off tons of must-have summer cookware and kitchen essentials for barbecues and pot lucks this season. Save big on cookware sets from All-Clad, Greenpan, Cristel and more.

Shop the Sur La Table Cookware Set sale

Up to 50% off

Stay ready for any weather this season with these offers from Eddie Bauer. Not only is the brand offering up to 30% off select styles, but they're also letting shoppers take an extra 50% off clearance items using the code CAMPING50 at checkout. These discounted pieces range from fleece jackets for the cold to cozy loungewear to wear at home.

Shop the Eddie Bauer sale

Save up to 50% on home essentials

HSN has plenty of stylish home essentials listed on its website and right now, and they're offering a collection of them for up to 50% off. Not only does the online outlet have a sale section with numerous fashion items, jewelry and other home items, but new shoppers can also get $10 off their first order with the promo code HELLO10.

Shop the HSN sale

