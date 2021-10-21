‘Can’t wait to hear the bones in your neck break’: Florida man charged with cyberstalking

A Florida man is facing a charge of cyberstalking after allegedly threatening three victims with violence and racially charged language, court reports show.

Dominique Jade Dragan, 28 of Valrico confirmed to FBI agents in June that he was the owner of several Instagram accounts associated with harassing, cyberstalking and threatening, the U.S. Attorney’s Middle District of Florida office said Wednesday.

Dragan met and dated one of the victim’s daughters in 2010 or 2011, according to an FBI arrest warrant. The daughter kept minimal contact with Dragan over the years.

In December 2019, Dragan reached out to the daughter with racially charged comments on numerous Instagram accounts with threatening comments such as “I can’t wait to hear the bones in your neck break,” “I’m gonna put a bullet in your forehead,” and “I can’t wait to murder you,” the affidavit shows.

In January 2020, Dragan began messaging the daughter’s mother and her partner with similar threats, and did so again Nov. 24, 2020,

prosecutors said.

On April 18, Dragan sent vulgar, racially charged threats to the victims again, even threatening to use his AR-15 rifle if he ever saw them at his house, the affidavit shows.

On May 5, he messaged again claiming that the victim should “start shopping for electric wheelchairs” and “coffins and headstones.”

The victims took numerous screenshots of the Instagram direct messages and gave them to the FBI in May. In June, the FBI interviewed Dragan in Tampa. Dragan confirmed the accounts were his and that he sent the messages. He then told the FBI he would stop talking to the victims, but later that month, Dragan confronted one of the victims on Instagram explaining his anger over her communications with law enforcement.

Then he wished death upon her daughter, the affidavit shows.

On July 21, a warrant for Dragan’s arrest was signed.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to the Middle District of Florida’s office.

