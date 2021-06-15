"We can’t wait any longer": Pelosi says the House will move forward with Jan. 6 investigations

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday the House will move forward with investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, AP reports.

Why it matters: The Senate last month failed to advance a bill that would create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol riot. Pelosi's comments come after military officials and FBI Director Christopher Wray testified earlier Tuesday on the Jan. 6 events.

What she's saying: Pelosi met with several committee chairs prior to the hearing and said after that the final form of the probe is "to be determined," per AP.

"Whether we have a commission today, tomorrow or the next day over in the Senate, or not, the work of the committees will be very important in what we’re seeking for the American people — the truth," Pelosi said.

"We can’t wait any longer," she added. "We will proceed."

The big picture: A Senate report released last week found that Capitol Police intelligence began gathering data on plots to breach the Capitol last December, but failed to convey the threats to USCP leadership, rank-and-file officers or federal law enforcement agencies.

President Biden has opposed appointing his own commission to investigate the insurrection. White House officials told Axios he is allowing Pelosi to take the lead.

Two in three Americans — including the majority of moderate and liberal Republicans — favor creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly attack, per a May SurveyMonkey poll for Axios.

