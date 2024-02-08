AT&T wants to withdraw basic service in California. Here’s who could lose phone access

AT&T, an American telecommunications company that serves about 70% of households across California, will no longer be required to provide basic service for eligible customers — if approved by the California Public Utilities Commission.

In a recent application to the utilities commission, AT&T has requested to be relieved of its responsibility as a carrier of last resort in California.

In its current responsibility, AT&T is required to provide access to more reliable and affordable telephone services.

If approved by the commission, the company would no longer be required to offer landline telephone services in areas where it is presently mandated to offer basic service, according to the request.

Basic service includes lifeline rates for eligible customers, directory services, free access to emergency services, telephone relay service and operator services.

“We’ve seen a precipitous decline in demand for telephone services provided over our copper networks,” AT&T said in an emailed statement to The Sacramento Bee. “In fact, less than 7% of households in our California territory are using traditional copper-based landline phone services.”

What areas of California could be affected by AT&T proposal?

In some areas across California, AT&T has proposed that it should be allowed to withdraw its services as a carrier of last resort in the future through a proposed process.

These areas include the Bay Area, parts of Northern California and the Sierra Nevada.

In other areas, AT&T has requested to withdraw its services as a carrier of last resort immediately. These areas include Sacramento, Stockton, Fresno, Modesto and San Luis Obispo.

“Our proposal is consistent with the regulatory relief that has been granted in every other state where we are the local phone provider,” AT&T said.

To see the status of your address, visit AT&T’s website to see what the company has proposed in your area.

Could other carriers offer basic phone service?

The utilities commission has not yet approved these requests.

If approved, AT&T would not be obligated to offer basic service in your region — this does not mean other carriers will not provide the service. Another carrier could volunteer to become the carrier of last resort in your area, or the commission could deny AT&T’s proposal.

However, AT&T is proposing to withdraw without a new carrier being first designated as a carrier of last resort.

“Our commitment is that customers currently in our California service territory will retain access to a service connection, whether from us or another service provider,” AT&T wrote.

Could existing customers lose access to landlines?

“We are not canceling landline service in California, and none of our California customers will lose access to voice service if the CPUC approves our application,” AT&T wrote.

If the commission approves the AT&T’s application, the company said customers will not lose access to voice service through traditional copper landlines.

“We are focused on enhancing our network with more advanced, higher speed technologies like fiber and wireless, which consumers are demanding,” AT&T said.

In the process of “closing the digital divide and ensuring that no California household is reliant on outdated technology,” AT&T said this is an important step of allowing more Californians access to affordable and reliable broadband service.

“We are simply asking permission to transition from outdated traditional copper landline service to more modern technologies that consumers want such as fiber and wireless,” AT&T wrote.

