T2 Biosystems: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The diagnostics company posted revenue of $7.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $46.8 million, or 39 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $18.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $1.95. A year ago, they were trading at 60 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTOO

