T20 World Cup: Cricket fans react after Australia beat Pakistan

Associated Press

Matthew Wade smacked three successive sixes off Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over and lifted Australia into the final of the T20 World Cup with a five-wicket victory Thursday. Wade crashed Pakistan hopes in a stunning display of power-hitting against a premier T20 fast bowler as Australia cruised to 177-5 with an over to spare. Pakistan reached the semifinals on the back of five successive wins in the group games and had stretched their win streak in the United Arab Emirates to 16 matches over five years.