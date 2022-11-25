t3rn Raises $6.5M in a Strategic Funding Round Led By Polychain Capital

·3 min read

Berlin, Germany --News Direct-- t3rn

t3rn, the next-generation fail-safe multichain protocol, raised $6.5m in a strategic funding round led by Polychain Capital, the world’s premier digital asset investment fund.

This strategic round also counted among its investors Blockchange, Lemniscap, D1 Ventures, Huobi Ventures, Figment Capital, Bware Labs, MEXC, Open Process Ventures, NetZero Capital and an array of industry-leading angel investors, many of which are prominent founders.

"The future of Web3 is multichain," said Maciej Baj, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of t3rn. "This means that transactions across multiple blockchains can and should be as easy and safe as those on a single chain. t3rn supports this new paradigm in cross-chain programming. This strategic funding round supports the development of our innovative approach to blockchain interoperability."

“Interoperability between layer-1 blockchains and the applications built on top of them will help improve efficiency and liquidity across the ecosystem by reducing fractured liquidity pools and increasing composability across different execution environments,” said Ben Perszyk, Partner at Polychain Capital. “t3rn is building an expressive protocol for generalizable function calls across different chains – an ambitious undertaking that will unlock new behaviors for crypto builders and users.”

“It's one thing to say we need interoperability across blockchains and another to actually build it,” said Ken Seiff, Managing Partner of Blockchange Ventures. “t3rn is actually doing it. They are enabling the future where smart contracts can actually execute across chains instead of being bounded by one chain or being forced to work across risky bridges.”

Roderik van der Graaf, Founder and Managing Partner at Lemniscap said: “Considering the contours of today’s multi-blockchain environment, the need for smart contract interoperability has never been more pronounced. At Lemniscap, we’re particularly excited about driving the development of multichain solutions and cross-chain interoperability. As frontrunners in the space, t3rn is greatly extending the accessibility to multiple decentralized applications, enabling developers to seamlessly create cross-chain applications.”

t3rn enables fail-safe smart contract interoperability, no matter how many different blockchains are involved, with the simplicity of an SDK. And unlike bridges, t3rn enables multi-step transactions to be composed across different chains under a single call.

Since its inception, t3rn has been supporting the development of the Polkadot ecosystem, and has been part of the Substrate Builders Program.

The protocol is also announcing the completion of its second grant from the Web3 Foundation, to further develop XBI – an innovative XCM-based standard for smart contract communication.

Jacob Kowalewski, Chief Strategy Officer at t3rn, said: “We are incredibly proud to not only have the support of some of the foremost investors in the space, but also to be continually delivering on ambitious grants for the Web3 Foundation. In a time when multichain solutions are hindered by hacks and exploits, we at t3rn are committed to building a game-changing solution in a measured manner, and we look forward to becoming a pivotal part of a secure multichain world.”

About t3rn:

t3rn is a multichain protocol that brings fail-safe, interoperable execution and smart contract composability to the Polkadot ecosystem and beyond.

t3rn’s ultimate goal is to enable trust-free collaboration between blockchains and to create an ecosystem in which anyone can utilize and deploy an interoperable smart contract, in an ecosystem where developers are fairly rewarded for their contributions. Welcome to the new generation of multichain composability.

For more information, please visit www.t3rn.io

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord | Github

Press resources:

https://www.t3rn.io/brand-assets

Headshot for Maciej Baj:

Headshot for Jacob Kowalewski:

Contact Details

Adrià Garcia

adria@t3rn.io

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/t3rn-raises-6-5m-in-a-strategic-funding-round-led-by-polychain-capital-772115406

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Needs Competition

    As I never tire of pointing out in meetings, there’s nothing you can do with a blockchain that you can’t also do faster and cheaper with a traditional centralized computing infrastructure. While blockchains have generated some very cool new approaches to products and services, including tokenization and smart contracts, they can all be replicated in a centralized system. The essential, irreducible value proposition of a blockchain is true decentralization.

  • Bitcoin Will Become ‘Less Important’ for Cybercrime Payments: Kaspersky

    Privacy coins like Monero and Zcash could soon be playing a much larger role in the multibillion-dollar world of cybercrime crypto transfers.

  • Cardano DeFi Project Ardana Halts Development, Citing Funding, Timeline Concerns

    The project closed a $10 million round led by now bankrupt crypto hedge fund firm Three Arrows Capital last year.

  • Amped internet: New broadband service map sets stage for growth across Oklahoma

    While broadband upgrades have slowly happed across Oklahoma for years, a major infusion of federal funds is about to amplify that work to a new level.

  • Big Tech will love India's draft data protection bill

    The fourth and latest version of India’s proposed data protection bill appears to go much easier on global technology companies.

  • Twitter is reportedly failing to pay some suppliers amidst cost-cutting measures

    Elon Musk is reportedly refusing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in travel bills accumulated by Twitter employees before he took over the company.

  • Microsoft says hackers attacking energy grids using decades-old software

    Microsoft said Boa servers discontinued nearly two decades ago have vulnerabilities that allow hackers to access critical information.

  • Hamas’ cyber terror is a test case for other non-state players, report says

    A newly released report suggests the Hamas terrorist group, although lacking in sophistication, is determined to become a skillful player in cyber warfare.

  • Twitter Loses Entire Brussels Office With Regulators Looming

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. has lost its last remaining employees in the regulatory hub of Brussels, at a time when it faces increasing scrutiny from lawmakers. Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakThe small office of six employees was cut to two i

  • Microsoft says attackers are hacking energy grids by exploiting decades-old software

    Microsoft has warned that malicious hackers are exploiting a discontinued web server found in common Internet of Things (IoT) devices to target organizations in the energy sector. In an analysis published on Tuesday, Microsoft researchers said they had discovered a vulnerable open-source component in the Boa web server, which is still widely used in a range of routers and security cameras, as well as popular software development kits (SDKs), despite the software's retirement in 2005. The technology giant identified the component while investigating a suspected Indian electric grid intrusion first detailed by Recorded Future in April, where Chinese state-sponsored attackers used IoT devices to gain a foothold on operational technology (OT) networks, used to monitor and control physical industrial systems.