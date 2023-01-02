Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) Business And Shares Still Trailing The Market

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:TAANN) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.2x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in Malaysia, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 14x and even P/E's above 23x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Ta Ann Holdings Berhad has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Ta Ann Holdings Berhad?

Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 99% gain to the company's bottom line. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 551% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 41% as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 8.7% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

What We Can Learn From Ta Ann Holdings Berhad's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Ta Ann Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ta Ann Holdings Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

