Ta’Kiya Young shooting video shows incompetent, ‘potentially criminal’ acts| Retired officer

I watched the video of the Blendon Township fatal police shooting of Ta’Kiya Young, but I watched with the eye of an expert.

What I saw and what I have heard stated as justification for the officer’s actions further compels me to call for national change to fix our broken system of policing.

I retired as a lieutenant after 30-years with the Los Angeles Police Department with an extensive background in the investigation and adjudication of lethal force incidents - an excess of 700 cases - and the implementation of management best practices to promote civil rights integrity.

So, I have seen police brutality, excessive force, and sheer incompetence up close, and I have had a hand in combating it. I saw all of this in the video, and I have thoughts on how to fix the police nationally.

But let us look at the Blendon Township police first.

I would not characterize the actions of the officer who fired the round, killing the 21-year-old pregnant mother and her unborn daughter, as an excessive use of force, because at no point in this encounter was force justified.

What I observed was nothing short of a violent, potentially criminal act, perpetrated on nothing more than an uncooperative individual.

Blendon Township has released body camera footage Friday morning from the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Ta'Kiya Young.

What this officer did to Ta’Kiya Young exposed the inadequate training and sheer incompetence of this particular officer. And the villainization of the decedent, and how the Blendon Township police have accentuated some circumstances and omitted others to fit their narrative, accentuates the depth of the problem.

An officer’s decision to use lethal force must be “reasonable,” and consider the severity of the crime; the extent of the actual threat posed; and the availability of less severe alternatives.

And in this instance the questionable decision to draw a firearm and stand in front of a vehicle, an act that precipitated the shooting, must be considered when determining whether the use of deadly force gives rise to negligent liability.

SEPT 1, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Family attorney Chanda Brown talks with the media moments after Blendon Township released Ta'Kiya Young police shooting bodycam video. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch

We as a nation condemn these seemingly endless acts of police brutality to the point that law enforcement has become an institutional outlier, disconnected from the belief system of society.

Real reform needed

Now is the time to establish how best to become more integrated with society. And we know what needs to be done.

President Joe Biden invited the parents of Tyre Nichols, the young man beaten to death by the Memphis police, to his State of the Union address, to represent those who have been victims of the police.

The optics were powerful, but missing was a plan to effect change in our 18,000 police agencies that currently have no national standards to uphold.

The best available practices already exist for effective police training and management.

More than 20 years ago I saw reforms in my LAPD because of government intervention. And rather than impose these standards on individual organizations after something terrible happens, President Joe Biden should attach federal funding to the swift implementation of these standards.

This would provide for more universally applied law enforcement without the actual federalization of law enforcement.

Also, he must pursue bipartisan measures to modify the legal principle of qualified immunity. I support the original premise to protect officers from frivolous lawsuits, but it must not preclude one’s ability to hold an officer accountable for substantial misconduct, excessive use of force, and other violations of law.

We know policing is broken. And now is the time to fix it. But if we continue to do nothing, there will be more needless deaths at the hands of the police, and more police pain inflicted upon us all.

