What Is Tabcorp Holdings Limited's (ASX:TAH) Share Price Doing?

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH), might not be a large cap stock, but it had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price, which continued to float around the range of AU$4.88 to AU$5.29. However, is this the true valuation level of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tabcorp Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Tabcorp Holdings still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Tabcorp Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 9.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tabcorp Holdings today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$5.62, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tabcorp Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Tabcorp Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 92% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tabcorp Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TAH’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TAH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Tabcorp Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Tabcorp Holdings and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Tabcorp Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

