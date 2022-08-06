Tabitha Brown’s second Target collection dropped today — shop before it sells out

Shop Tabitha Brown's colorful home goods collection now.

If you missed TikTok star Tabitha Brown’s first Target collection, there’s amazing news for you: Brown’s second collection drops on the Target site and most Target stores on August 6. The actress, vegan chef and influencer teamed up with the retailer on a dynamic collection featuring home décor, furniture, stationary and pet accessories in an array of bright feel-good colors and patterns.

Perfect for summer, this vibrant collection is now the second of four planned releases and drops on the Target site and most Target stores on August 6 at 3 a.m. ET. Don’t miss out on a chance to add some color and personality to your home. Like the first Tabitha Brown release, which featured clothing and swimwear, we expect this one to sell out in the blink of an eye so get to shopping before the most popular items are snatched up.

What is the Tabitha Brown for Target collection?

This second collection is all about brightening up your home and expressing yourself with bold prints and colors.

Brown’s dynamic Target collection reflects her bright and lively personality as well. While her first collection included clothes and swimwear, this second collection is all about brightening up your home and expressing yourself with bold prints and colors. The collection, like the previous one, is a limited-edition drop, the second in Brown’s partnership with Target. Other collections will span clothing, food and more.

Amongst the home goods collection, you can find items like pillows, mugs, vases and nesting trays to dress up your space, like this tropical three-piece nesting tray. Cute stationary is also available—we love this adorable set of soft-cover avocado journals; when you’re not using it, it’ll still look great on your desk.

If you’re looking for furniture, you’ll find statement pieces that can act as a focal point in your home, like this dotted accent chair.

Get ready to summer-ify your home and add some character with these fun designs from Tabitha Brown’s collaboration with Target. The limited-edition collection will be available on Target’s website and in most stores starting today, August 6. Note that items are expected to sell out quickly and can only be returned within 14 days of purchase, rather than the retailer’s regular 90-day return policy. (Target RedCard holders will have 30 days to return purchases.) Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Tabitha Brown items from the collection!

The best from Tabitha Brown's second Target collection

The limited-edition collection drops on Target’s website and in most stores starting August 6.

Shop Tabitha Brown for Target

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Tabitha Brown Target collection: Shop the new home goods line now