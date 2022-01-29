🌱Table Mesa Store Update + Natural Gas Bridge + Marshall Fire Lot

Happy Saturday, people of Boulder! Let's get you all caught up on what's happening around town today.

Saturday's weather: Plenty of sun. High: 53 Low: 30.

Here are the top five stories in Boulder today:

King Soopers sets new date to open Table Mesa store: The reopening was initially scheduled for January, but was delayed amid a strike organized by King Soopers union workers in the Denver area. The newly redesigned Boulder store will re-open on Feb. 8. (CO Sun) When will the pandemic end? Here's a group of essential reads on past pandemics and a primer for what the future may hold. Written by historians and scientists, each story suggests a way to think about what’s at the end of the pandemic tunnel – and paths to get there. (CU Today) Families struggling with life in hotel room after Marshall Fire. Hundreds of families are still reeling from the impact of the Marshall Fire, including a single mother of three. Her and her family have been forced to live in a hotel since her house was destroyed by the fire a month ago. (FOX31) Marshall Fire burned lot listed for sale. One homeowner whose home was destroyed has put the property up for sale on Mohawk Circle. (Patch) The end is almost in sight for the natural gas bridge. The role of natural gas in Colorado’s energy future is being sorted out in proposals submitted to state regulators by two of the state's largest electrical utilities. (CO Newsline)

Today in Boulder:

From my notebook:

Connect for Health Colorado has opened a Special Enrollment Period: Looking for health insurance? Coloradans affected by the wildfires and/or COVID-19 through March 16. (Town Of Superior)

The deadline for submitting right-of-entry has been extended to Feb. 8. Get a complete update on Boulder County's Debris Removal Program including costs, scope, timeline and hydro mulching. (BOCO)

Pets Up For Adoption: Find a furry friend. (Patch)

Events:

