Reserve That Table For Mother’s Day 2022 Brunch In New City

NEW CITY, NY — We are fast approaching the most normal celebration of moms since the COVID-19 pandemic began! Mother’s Day is May 8, and if you plan to say thanks to a special female in your life by taking her to brunch, remember reservations may fill up quickly around New City.

Local restaurants around Clarkstown have taken a financial hit during the pandemic and could use the business, so it's worthwhile on another level as well. Sure, some are closed so their employees can support their own mothers or be pampered by their children, but you have a lot of local options, some with special Mothers Day menus and others offering their usual fine brunch.

Here are seven suggestions to get you drooling.

Also, make sure you check OpenTable for more restaurants in the Hudson Valley with special Mother’s Day menus.

As always, it’s advisable to call ahead to make sure the restaurants around Ossining and Croton are participating and to inquire about any COVID-19 restrictions or limitations.



Several chain restaurants and other eateries are open for Mother’s Day this year, and some are offering specials.

Below are a few of the chain options, featuring everything from casual to fine dining.

Applebee’s is adding a $10 bonus card to the purchase of a $50 gift card for Mother’s Day and other special occasions, including graduations and Father’s Day.

Bob Evans is featuring brunch meals made with fresh-cut strawberries. Its to-go meals feed up to six people, and they are available for curbside pickup or delivery when customers order online.

Bonefish Grill is open for dine-in and carryout meals on Mother’s Day. Its “Family Bundles” meals include salad, fresh bread and pesto, and house-baked cookies

The Capital Grille is accepting reservations for Mother’s Day. The restaurant included a “polite notice” on its reservations page stating that “to better deliver on our promise of a refined atmosphere, proper dress is required.” That excludes gym attire, sweatpants, tank tops, hats, clothing with offensive language or images, and exposed undergarments.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar opens early at 11 a.m. on both May 7 and 8 with its Mother’s Day 3-Course Menu featuring a hand-cut filet mignon and pairing of the diner’s choice.

Fogo de Chão Brazilian steakhouse is offering a ready-to-reheat Mother’s Day Celebration Package that feeds six and features a choice of fire-roasted meats, sides and dessert. Meals should be ordered at least 24 hours in advance and are available all day May 7, and until 10:30 a.m. May 8.

Kona Grill offers a weekend brunch special with deals on mimosas and signature brunch dishes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, including Mother’s Day.

Morton’s, The Steakhouse is accepting reservations for Mother’s Day, and also will bring the meal to Mom in select locations.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse is offering its prix fixe Mother’s Day meal, including a starter, entrée, side and dessert, from May 6-8.

Seasons 52 Fresh Grill | Wine Bar is offering Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to noon and is making its dinner menu available all day. It is also offering a Mother’s Day Green Box that serves six. Orders must be placed by May 2.





This article originally appeared on the New City Patch