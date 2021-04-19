Table Mountain fire: Residents evacuated in Cape Town suburb
South African emergency workers have evacuated three 17-storey residential buildings overlooking Cape Town as a huge fire burns along Table Mountain.
The blaze spread quickly after breaking out on Sunday morning near a memorial to politician Cecil Rhodes. A restaurant was destroyed.
The University of Cape Town's historic library was also badly damaged.
About 250 firefighters have been battling the blaze, which has been fanned by strong winds.
Helicopters were used to water-bomb flames, but their work had been hampered by the strong winds.
South African National Parks said firefighters were alerted at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Sunday. The flames spread quickly because of the low humidity and dry bush.
The fire created its own wind further increasing the rate of spread, it added, estimating that firefighters would need at least three days to control the blaze.
City officials said a suspect had been detained amid speculation that new fires may have been started and the original fire was an act of arson.
"The fire is not under control yet. At this time, the wind is a major contributing factor," a statement issued by city officials said.
The emergency services have evacuated some residents from the upmarket suburb of Vredehoek, and have also ordered the evacuation of schools in the area.
"Disaster risk management staff and volunteers have started evacuating Disa Park in Vredehoek," city officials said.
Disa Park refers to three identical residential buildings close to the foot of Table Mountain.
The University of Cape Town has also been shut and students evacuated.
The fire destroyed the Reading Room at its Jagger Library and the historic Mostert's Mill. Other buildings were also affected.
"Some of our valuable collections have been lost," the university said on Twitter.
Residents in the area have been warned of smoke and soot in the air, and told to keep windows and doors closed.
Meanwhile hikers in the Table Mountain National Park have been urged to leave and drivers who have parked in the area have been told to collect their vehicles.
All photos subject to copyright