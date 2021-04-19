Table Mountain fire: Residents evacuated in Cape Town suburb

·2 min read

South African emergency workers have evacuated three 17-storey residential buildings overlooking Cape Town as a huge fire burns along Table Mountain.

The blaze spread quickly after breaking out on Sunday morning near a memorial to politician Cecil Rhodes. A restaurant was destroyed.

The University of Cape Town's historic library was also badly damaged.

About 250 firefighters have been battling the blaze, which has been fanned by strong winds.

Helicopters were used to water-bomb flames, but their work had been hampered by the strong winds.

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021
Evacuations have also been taking place in some residential areas
Firefighters battle flames as the library at the University of Cape Town burns after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18, 2021
The fire has forced the closure of the university

South African National Parks said firefighters were alerted at 09:00 local time (07:00 GMT) on Sunday. The flames spread quickly because of the low humidity and dry bush.

The fire created its own wind further increasing the rate of spread, it added, estimating that firefighters would need at least three days to control the blaze.

City officials said a suspect had been detained amid speculation that new fires may have been started and the original fire was an act of arson.

"The fire is not under control yet. At this time, the wind is a major contributing factor," a statement issued by city officials said.

Flames are seen close to the city fanned by strong winds after a bushfire broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 19, 2021
The fire has been raging for more than 24 hours
Firefighters leave an area where the flames become too aggressive, as a forest fire burns out of control on the foothills of Table Mountain
More than 250 firefighters have been deployed

The emergency services have evacuated some residents from the upmarket suburb of Vredehoek, and have also ordered the evacuation of schools in the area.

"Disaster risk management staff and volunteers have started evacuating Disa Park in Vredehoek," city officials said.

Disa Park refers to three identical residential buildings close to the foot of Table Mountain.

The University of Cape Town has also been shut and students evacuated.

The fire destroyed the Reading Room at its Jagger Library and the historic Mostert's Mill. Other buildings were also affected.

"Some of our valuable collections have been lost," the university said on Twitter.

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in the Jagger Library, at the University of Cape Town
The Jagger Library was partially destroyed by the fire
The historic Mostert&#39;s Mill smoulders as firefighters battle to contain a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain
The historic Mostert's Mill is seen in ruins after the blaze

Residents in the area have been warned of smoke and soot in the air, and told to keep windows and doors closed.

Meanwhile hikers in the Table Mountain National Park have been urged to leave and drivers who have parked in the area have been told to collect their vehicles.

Firefighters check a burnt house, used as a University of Cape Town students&#39; residence, as a forest fire burns out of control on the foothills of Table Mountain
A house used as a University of Cape Town students' residence was also partially destroyed
Table Mountain
This file photo of Table Mountain shows its position above Cape Town

All photos subject to copyright

