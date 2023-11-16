Tables and chairs knocked over at BurgerFi restaurant in west Delray Beach
Strong winds knocked over tables and chairs at a BurgerFi restaurant in west Delray Beach, and power is out in a plaza.
Strong winds knocked over tables and chairs at a BurgerFi restaurant in west Delray Beach, and power is out in a plaza.
The schools have re-engaged with Mountain West officials over a two-year football scheduling alliance.
Ida is a relatively new French startup that wants to work with supermarkets and grocery stores to optimize new orders of fresh products, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry and fish. Right now, grocery stores mostly rely on order sheets with a large number of columns that represent the reordering schedule. Supermarkets are either losing money or leaving potential revenue on the table.
Google has given teens in most countries around the world access to its Bard AI chatbot, as long as their language is set to English and they meet the minimum age needed to be able to manage their own account.
A power failure overnight apparently caused the air-supported dome at the TGL’s SoFi Center to collapse.
Here are some more details about the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and a look at it in a new color.
Today at Microsoft Ignite 2023, the company renamed Bing Chat, the AI-powered chatbot it launched on Bing earlier this year, to Copilot in Bing. Meanwhile, the premium, corporate-focused version of Bing Chat, which was previously called Bing Chat Enterprise, has also been rebranded to Copilot.
The full top 10 also includes titles from Stephen King, Amanda Peters and more. The post Amazon editors say this is the best book of 2023: ‘One of the great American novels of our time!’ appeared first on In The Know.
It takes off from your palm, follows you around, captures HDR video and folds down to pocket-size. What's not to love?
I didn't expect much from such a compact, inexpensive vac — but my clean floor mats tell a different story.
Apple’s iPhone 15 line will be among the first smartphones to adopt the recently-announced Qi2 wireless charging standard. Chargers are forthcoming from companies like Belkin and Anker.
Chinese automobile manufacturer HiPhi just unveiled the HiPhi A, with a physical debut at this week’s Guangzhou Auto Show. The electric hypercar boasts a top speed of 186 MPH and reaches 60 mph in around two seconds.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football trade deadline is fast approaching. Sal Vetri reveals four players to deal and six to acquire.
Similarly, Bing Chat Enterprise will be known "Copilot Pro," and it will be generally available starting on December 1.
A crucial knock-out cricket game between India and New Zealand shattered all previous on-demand video streaming records Wednesday, sending over 53 million concurrent viewers to Disney's Hotstar. The milestone exceeded the prior record of 44 million simultaneous viewers set by the Disney-owned streamer earlier this month. As far as the concurrent viewers metric is concerned, Hotstar now maintains a clear lead over rival, Mukesh Ambani-backed Viacom18's JioCinema, which peaked at 32 million earlier this year.
Strava is introducing a new feature called Flyover, which allows users to replay their activities via a 3D video map. Flyover is powered by Fatmap, a 3D mapping platform that Strava acquired earlier this year. The feature is available to premium Strava subscribers only, and is accessible by clicking on an individual GPS-powered activity, then hitting the little "flyover" button on the bottom right.
The three performers earned their Mouse Ears as new additions to Disney's variety series.
Our first drive review of the 2024 BMW 5 Series where we get behind the wheel of the gas-powered midsize sedan for the first time.
In anticipation of the new "House of Kardashian" docuseries, an exhaustive rundown of all their past shows.
Denzel Perryman was penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Ja'Marr Chase in Week 10.
Subscriptions to the Headspace app are half off this Black Friday for only two weeks.