What Is Taboola.com Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:TBLA) Share Price Doing?

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Taboola.com’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Taboola.com Worth?

Great news for investors – Taboola.com is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $5.32, but it is currently trading at US$3.96 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Taboola.com’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Taboola.com look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Taboola.com. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since TBLA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TBLA for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy TBLA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Taboola.com.

If you are no longer interested in Taboola.com, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

