When Will Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Become Profitable?

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Taboola.com, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The US$1.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$14m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$47m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Taboola.com will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the American Interactive Media and Services analysts is that Taboola.com is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2021, before generating positive profits of US$43m in 2022. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 55% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Taboola.com's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Taboola.com has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

