Tabor man tallies 11 bomb-related charges after explosive misfire

Aug. 28—TYNDALL — A Tabor man was charged with 11 counts of bomb-related crimes after neighbors called 911 to report injuries after one bomb went off.

Joseph Hansen, 29, of Tabor, was charged with nine counts of unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make a destructive device and two counts of sale, transportation or possession of a destructive device.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 20, police in Bon Homme County were called to the 100 block of east Chicago St. in Tabor when a resident on the block reported seeing a male lying in the driveway after an explosion. Upon arrival, authorities found Hansen unresponsive with apparent thermal burns on his body and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Court documents say one witness had seen Hansen earlier in possession of a pipe bomb, while another saw him boiling gasoline. When asked, Hansen allegedly told one of the witnesses he was making napalm — a highly flammable sticky jelly used in bombs and flamethrowers.

After his release from the hospital, Hansen was brought to the Bon Homme County jail, where he was questioned by authorities.

An arrest affidavit says Hansen admitted to possessing 48 60-gram firework artillery shells, gasoline, propane and a detonation cord. He allegedly admitted planning to deconstruct the artillery shells, extract the powder, and make 12 pipe bombs.

However, after completing three to five pipe bombs, Hansen allegedly said one of them exploded.

After obtaining a search warrant for Hansen's residence, authorities say bomb technicians found two assembled pipe bombs, each containing "suspected energetic material with hobby fuse coming out of one side." They also found nine other empty, but capped, pipes near a hobby fuse and fireworks.

The affidavit says the materials were all located in the same room, and were readily accessible to make destructive devices.

Court documents list the Bon Homme County Sheriff, one sheriff's deputy and agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, FBI and ATF as witnesses to the alleged crime.

A Bon Homme County judge set bond for Hansen at $250,000 cash-only, determining Hansen may be a danger to the community.

Paperwork filed with the court deems Hansen a habitual offender, citing a similar destructive device violation in Roberts County in 2011 and a drug conviction in Yankton County in 2020.

Hansen is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 7 in a Bon Homme County courtroom.