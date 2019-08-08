Tabula Rasa Healthcare: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MOORESTOWN, N.J. (AP) _ Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc. (TRHC) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Moorestown, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The developer of health care software posted revenue of $76.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Tabula Rasa Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $74 million to $77 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $283 million to $293 million.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare shares have decreased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $59.14, a decline of 8% in the last 12 months.

